Agencies

UNITED STATES

Bolsonaro event scrapped

The Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday announced that it had canceled a private function booked to take place to would honor Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The leader, who has been attacked at home and abroad for policies that critics have said threaten the environment and indigenous communities, was due to receive an award at the museum from the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. “With mutual respect for the work & goals of our individual organizations, we jointly agreed that the Museum is not the optimal location for the Brazilian-Am. Chamber of Commerce gala dinner,” the museum said in a tweet.

CANADA

Four killed in shootings

Four people were on Monday shot dead in three areas of the town of Penticton, British Columbia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, describing the shootings as a “targeted incident.” “We have determined four people are deceased at three locations within a 4 kilometer radius,” Superintendent Ted De Jager told a news conference. A 60-year-old man handed himself in and was detained after police were called over the first two killings late, De Jager said. Investigators then discovered the bodies of two more victims during a search of the suburbs of the city.

UNITED STATES

Democrats subpoena banks

Two House of Representatives committees on Monday subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions as part of investigations into President Donald Trump’s finances. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement that the subpoenas are part of an investigation “into allegations of potential foreign influence on the US political process.” Schiff did not name the other financial institutions or describe the subpoenas. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters said in a separate statement that “the potential use of the US financial system for illicit purposes is a very serious concern.”

ECUADOR

Country hit by cyberattacks

The government on Monday said that the nation has suffered 40 million cyberattacks on the Web pages of public institutions since stripping Wikileaks spokesman Julian Assange of political asylum. The attacks, which began on Thursday last week, had “principally come from the United States, Brazil, Holland, Germany, Romania, France, Austria and the United Kingdom,” as well as from the South American country itself, Deputy Minister of Information Technology and Communication Patricio Real said. Assange was arrested and carried out of the country’s embassy in London on Thursday after President Lenin Moreno removed his diplomatic protection following seven years of self-imposed exile in the building.

THAILAND

Tourist dies in zipline fall

A Canadian fell to his death from about 12m while ziplining at a popular tourist attraction in Chiang Mai, police said yesterday. The 25-year-old man was taking part in the Flight of the Gibbon, a popular activity that allows tourists to zip through lush jungle while hooked onto a harness. He “fell to his death from the zipline ... on Saturday,” police Major Sakarin Wiratsaken said, adding that the Canadian was traveling with his wife. The incident happened halfway through the victim’s zipline journey when “the lock on his body harness and the main line broke.”