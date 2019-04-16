Agencies

CHINA

Death of rare turtle leaves 3

The world’s rarest turtle has moved a step closer to extinction after a female specimen died in a zoo, leaving behind just three known members of the species. A Yangtze giant softshell turtle, believed to be above 90 years of age, died in Suzhou Zoo on Saturday, the Suzhou Daily reported. Its death came a day after zoo officials made a last-ditch effort at artificial insemination using semen from a male companion estimated to be more than 100 years old, the daily said. The zoo tried unsuccessfully for several years to get the pair to mate and reproduce naturally. It is to conduct an autopsy to determine what caused the reptile’s death, the newspaper reported. Conservations say there are now only two other known members of the species left, both living in the wild in Vietnam and of unknown gender.

UNITED STATES

Trump camp raises US$30m

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised more than US$30 million in the first quarter of the year, it said on Sunday, far outpacing the total raised by individual Democratic hopefuls during that period. Trump’s first-quarter haul, leaving his re-election effort with US$40.8 million in cash, showed Republican donors were willing to invest in him as he girds for what is likely to be a difficult bid for a second term. US senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have led the field of Democratic contenders in fundraising so far this year, raising US$18.2 million and US$12 million respectively in the first quarter. The Trump campaign said its average donation during the same period was US$34.26, and that nearly 99 percent of its donations were US$200 or less.

UNITED STATES

Man sues parents over porn

An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth US$29,000. The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce. He said that when he moved out 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing. He said his parents admitted that they dumped the porn, which included titles such as Frisky Business and Big Bad Grannys. The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges. The lawsuit includes an e-mail excerpt from the man’s father, who told his son: “I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff.” The man is seeking triple financial damages of about US$87,000.

SOUTH AFRICA

Police halt rhino horn export

Police have intercepted 167 rhino horns believed to be destined for Southeast Asia, in one of the biggest such hauls ever in the nation. Two suspects, aged 57 and 61, were arrested with the horns on Saturday, police said on Sunday. They had been tipped off about the suspects’ vehicle. “The value has not been determined — it’s one of the biggest hauls in the country,” police spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said by text message yesterday, adding that an investigation was underway. Nearly 80 percent of the world’s rhinos live in the nation, with more than 1,000 killed each year from 2013 to 2017, conservation group Save the Rhino said. That figure fell below 1,000 last year, but it still means more than two rhinos were killed each day of the year. Two rhino species have fewer than 80 animals left in the wild.