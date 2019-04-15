Trump using 9/11 images for ‘political attack’: Pelosi

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the most recent controversy involving US Representative Ilhan Omar, retweeting video edited to suggest that the Democrat was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the president “shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack.”

The video pulls a snippet of Omar’s speech last month to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in which she described the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center as “some people did something,” as well as news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the towers.

Trump on Friday tweeted, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Omar’s remark has drawn criticism largely from political opponents and conservatives.

They have said that Omar, one of the first Muslim women to serve in the US Congress, offered a flippant description of the assailants and the attacks on US soil that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Neither Trump’s tweet nor the video includes her full quote or the context of her comments.

Omar told CAIR in Los Angeles that many Muslims saw their civil liberties eroded after the attacks and she advocated for activism.

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” she said in the March 23 speech, according to video posted online.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said.

CAIR was founded in 1994, according to its Web site, but its membership increased dramatically after the attacks.

Many Republicans and conservative outlets expressed outrage at Omar’s remarks.

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something,’” US Representative Dan Crenshaw said on Twitter.

“Here’s your something,” the New York Post blared on its cover beneath a photograph of the flaming towers.

Pelosi said in a statement released on Saturday while she was in Germany visiting US troops that “the memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence.”

“It is wrong for the president, as commander-in-chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe,” she said.

Omar did not seem to be backing down.

She tweeted a quote from then-US president George W. Bush shortly after the attacks, when he said: “’The people _ and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

“Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack?” Omar tweeted. “What if he was a Muslim.”

Several of the Democratic presidential candidates condemned Trump’s tweet.

“Someone has already been charged with a serious threat on congresswoman Omar’s life. The video the president chose to send out today will only incite more hate,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar said. “You can disagree with her words — as I have done before — but this video is wrong. Enough.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders said that Omar “won’t back down to Trump’s racism and hate, and neither will we.”

US Senator Elizabeth Warren accused Trump “of inciting violence against a sitting congresswoman — and an entire group of Americans based on their religion.”