AGENCIES

PHILIPPINES

Manila urges calm

The government asked China to refrain from acts that could disrupt the two nations’ improving relations amid simmering tension in the South China Sea. “China should avoid performing acts that will place at risk the Filipino fishermen fishing in the disputed areas and at the same time cause irritants that will disrupt the current friendly relations,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, said in a statement late on Friday. The warning followed comments from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier on Friday, when it said it hopes that “non-littoral states will refrain from stirring up trouble in the calm waters of the South China Sea.”

MALAYSIA

Vietnamese to be freed

A Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to walk free on May 3, her lawyer said yesterday. Following diplomatic pressure from Hanoi, prosecutors had dropped the murder charge against Doan Thi Huong on April 1. Subsequently, the 30-year-old former hair salon worker pleaded guilty to “causing injury” and was handed a 40-month jail term effective from the date of her arrest in February 2017 and later reduced for good behavior. The brazen killing of Kim Jong-nam with a toxic nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in broad daylight shocked the world.

INDONESIA

Earthquake causes panic

Some panicked residents of a quake-hit island have refused to return home after the tremor triggered a brief tsunami warning and fears that there was more to come, the National Board for Disaster Management said yesterday. Aftershocks rippled across the east coast of Sulawesi — an island where thousands were killed in a quake-tsunami last year — as officials scrambled to assess whether there were any casualties or major damage. While one resident of quake-hit Luwuk city reportedly died after falling while trying to flee, the agency has not reported any confirmed deaths or injuries. A reporter in the city said there were no signs of major property damage.

GERMANY

Golden Porsche seized

Authorities have ordered a blinged-out golden Porsche off the road for being too shiny. Hamburg’s Morgenpost on Friday reported that the 31-year-old driver was stopped in the northern city last week and told that his Porsche Panamera, sporting a reflective gold foil finish, might blind other drivers and was a danger. He was told to remove the foil and re-register the car, but police said he continued to drive it. The driver was on Wednesday stopped again and police took his keys, papers and license plate, before the vehicle was towed to a garage. He was fined an unspecified amount and would have to remove the foil to make the car street-legal again.

UNITED STATES

Chinese woman charged

A Chinese woman arrested at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has been charged with unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements. The charges against 32-year-old Zhang Yujing (張玉靜) were contained in an indictment filed in federal court in south Florida on Friday. Zhang faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a US$250,000 fine if convicted of the false statements count. If convicted of unlawful entry, she faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a US$1,000 fine.