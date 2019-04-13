Agencies

ECUADOR

Assange associate arrested

A collaborator of WikiLeaks spokesman Julian Assange was on Thursday arrested while trying to flee to Japan, Minister of the Interior Maria Paula Romo said. She did not identify the person, but told Sonorama radio that he was very close to Assange, who was arrested on Thursday in London on a US extradition request after spending seven years in the Ecuadoran embassy. TV channel Teleamazonas identified the collaborator as Ola Bini, a software developer focused on privacy, security and cryptography, but did not name its source. Earlier on Thursday, Romo had linked the collaborator with alleged attempts to destabilize the government of President Lenin Moreno. He “has been detained simply for investigation purposes,” she said, adding that he had taken foreign trips with former minister of foreign affairs Ricardo Patino, who gave Assange political asylum in 2012. “We have sufficient evidence that he was collaborating in attempts to destabilize the government.”

UKRAINE

Activists gas lesbian forum

Ultra-right activists on Thursday attempted to derail a lesbian conference in Kiev, engaging in scuffles with security guards. Several dozen activists from ultra-right groups picketed a hotel hosting a European lesbian conference that opened on Thursday. They tried to break through security cordons protecting the entrance and sprayed tear gas at the guards. The assailants were holding placards that read “We are against gays” and “Go back to hell, sodomites.” One ultra-right activist, Margarita Korotkikh, said that their goal was “to put pressure on the government and explain that heterosexuals are against LGBT propaganda.” Ultra-right groups have become increasingly assertive, regularly assaulting gatherings by LGBT and women’s rights groups.

UNITED STATES

Reject hate: Disney CEO Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday called upon US politicians to reject hate in the run-up to next year’s presidential election — and claimed that Adolf Hitler would have “loved social media” as a tool to spread extremist propaganda. “Hate and anger are dragging us toward an abyss,” he said at a dinner organized by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “Our politics, in particular, are now dominated by contempt.” He said that “Hitler would have loved social media — it’s the most powerful marketing tool an extremist could ever hope for... At its worst, social media allows evil to prey on troubled minds and lost souls.” With a fierce campaign for next year’s election expected in the coming months, Iger said that it is “possible to argue policy without attacking people... I want to hear a pitch that isn’t grounded in contempt of others. I want to see a vision big enough to include everyone.”