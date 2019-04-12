Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Rush wins defamation suit

Academy Award-winner Geoffrey Rush yesterday won a defamation case against an Australian newspaper over reports that he behaved in an inappropriate sexual way to an actress. A front-page story in 2017 claimed that the Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint that Rush had inappropriately touched a female costar during a staging of King Lear. A judge in Sydney yesterday ruled that the Daily Telegraph had produced a “recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism” and awarded Rush A$850,000 (US$608,345) in damages. Justice Michael Wigney said that reasonable readers would assume from the reporting that Rush was a “pervert” from a series of reports that he ruled were mostly uncorroborated. The judge said that actress Eryn Jean Norvill’s evidence was inconsistent and that she “was at times prone to exaggeration and embellishment.”

NEW ZEALAND

Police hunt abuse suspect

Police were yesterday seeking a man who allegedly hurled abuse at worshipers outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were killed in a massacre last month. Police said that the man was wearing a “Trump” T-shirt and black cap, and had “shaken” the Muslim community late on Wednesday at the Masjid al-Noor mosque by shouting abuse at people. “Our community has no tolerance for those who target or victimize others because of their identity, and nor does police,” Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said in a statement on Wednesday. “This is especially so for members of our Muslim community who are already dealing with so much.” The man walked off into the park opposite the mosque after the incident. Police said that they were reviewing their response as two armed officers were at the mosque at the time of the incident.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Finance minister resigns

Minister for finance James Marape yesterday resigned, days after the government signed a multibillion-dollar gas contract with energy majors Total and ExxonMobil. Marape, who also leads the government in parliament, resigned citing the failure of the government to ensure national firms and locals benefit from the contract. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced the US$13 billion project that includes the extraction, pipelines and an upgraded liquefied natural gas facility to ship the gas overseas. “This decision is not easy to make,” Marape said in a statement, adding that trust between him and the prime minister was at its “lowest.” The project would almost double the nation’s gas exports, but local communities have complained bitterly about not getting benefit from similar deals in the past.

UNITED NATIONS

Panel to continue monitoring

The Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of a UN panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea, with Russia urging that panel members “correct” the negative effects of the tough measures on the lives of ordinary citizens. Adoption of the resolution was delayed until Wednesday over Russia’s demands that the committee address the humanitarian impact of sanctions. Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov said after the vote to extend the experts’ mandate until April 24 next year that the panel must quickly address “the negative impact of sanctions,” especially on women and children.