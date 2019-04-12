Netanyahu to form right-wing Israeli coalition

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday sought to form a right-wing governing coalition after securing victory in a high-stakes election, despite a strong challenge from a centrist alliance.

The results from Tuesday’s vote came in spite of corruption allegations against the 69-year-old and kept him on course to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister later this year.

His close ally US President Donald Trump, who has swung US policy sharply in Israel’s favor and openly backed Netanyahu, said that the incumbent’s victory for a fifth mandate gives the White House’s long-awaited peace plan a “better chance.”

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party looked set to finish with a similar number of seats in parliament to his main rival, former Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance.

However, the results showed that Likud, together with other right-wing parties allied to the prime minister, would hold about 65 seats in the 120-seat parliament.

Gantz conceded defeat on Wednesday night, and final official results were expected to be announced by today.

The results leave Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who must ask one of the candidates to form a government, with little choice but to pick Netanyahu.

Intensive coalition negotiations could drag on for days or even weeks.

Rivlin said he would begin consultations with party heads next week before making his decision.

His office said the consultations would be broadcast live in their entirety for the first time.

The close race between the two main parties had led to uncertainty after polls closed on Tuesday night and exit surveys were released, and Netanyahu and Gantz claimed victory after the initial exit polls.

“We respect the decision of the people,” Gantz told reporters on Wednesday night, acknowledging he had failed to unseat Netanyahu.

Former Israeli minister of finance Yair Lapid, who co-led the Blue and White alliance, vowed to “make life bitter for the Netanyahu government”.

Netanyahu spoke in the early hours of Wednesday at the Likud’s post-election party in Tel Aviv and called it a “magnificent victory.”

As he walked onto the stage to chanting crowds, he planted a kiss on the lips of his wife, Sara.

“It will be a right-wing government, but I will be prime minister for all,” he said.

The vote had been expected to be close, even with Netanyahu facing potential corruption charges.

Fighting for his political life, Netanyahu spent the weeks ahead of the vote campaigning furiously to energize his right-wing base.

The US president — who earlier tweeted a picture of people waving Trump flags at what he said was a Netanyahu victory celebration — said he telephoned Netanyahu to offer congratulations.

Other Netanyahu allies including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also offered congratulations.

Gantz, a newcomer to politics, mounted a strong challenge by brandishing his security credentials while pledging to undo damage he said Netanyahu has inflicted on the country with divisive politics.

The election was in many ways a referendum on the prime minister who has built a reputation as guarantor of the country’s security and economic growth, but whose populism and alleged corruption left many ready for change.