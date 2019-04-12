Vietnamese caught trying to smuggle tiger parts to China

AFP, HANOI

A Vietnamese man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle an entire tiger skin and tiger bones into China, police said yesterday in the southeast Asian country, where illegal wildlife trade flourishes.

Vietnam is a consumption hub and popular trading route for illegal animal products destined for other parts of Asia, namely China.

Border guards in Vietnam’s northern Quang Ninh Province on Wednesday arrested a man carrying a full tiger hide and five bones, weighing a total of 5.4kg.

“The man attempted to bring the tiger items across the border,” an official at a border station in Quang Ninh told reporters yesterday, requesting anonymity.

A tiger skin can fetch up to US$6,000 in Vietnam and as much as US$10,000 in China, while the bones can sell for US$1,000 per 100 grams, Vietnamese state media reported.

Tiger remains are highly prized in Vietnam, where their skin is used for decoration, their teeth and claws for jewelry, and bones, whiskers and paws for traditional medicine.

Their bones are commonly boiled down and mixed with rice wine to make an elixir to treat arthritis and promote strength, which scientists have disputed.

Along with ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scales, the illicit trade of tiger parts has shifted online in the past few years, making sellers harder to catch, despite government vows to crack down on the industry.

Wild tiger populations have dropped 97 percent globally over the past century and the animals are categorized as an endangered species, the WWF said.

Tigers used to roam Vietnam’s forests, but the last time one was photographed in the country in the wild was in 1997, and it is not known how many remain today.