New Zealand faces risk of foreign meddling: official

Reuters, WELLINGTON

New Zealand’s intelligence chief yesterday said that the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service was concerned about activities by foreign state actors, including attempts to covertly influence politicians and monitor expatriate communities living in the South Pacific nation.

Foreign interference in New Zealand elections was also possible, as growing global attempts to interfere in national politics increased in sophistication, agency Director Rebecca Kitteridge said.

“In broad terms, I can say we have seen activities by state actors that concern us,” Kitteridge said, referring to attempts to influence politicians, including through covert donations.

“I can also say that motivated state actors are adept at finding weaknesses or gray areas to help them to covertly build and project influence,” she told a parliamentary committee reviewing the risk of foreign interference in the 2017 election.

New Zealand’s next election is scheduled for next year.

Kitteridge told the committee that security agencies had created a plan on how to respond to a threat of foreign interference, but had not found meddling in the 2017 vote.

“Interference in New Zealand’s elections by a state actor was plausible and remains so,” she said.

Kitteridge also said that her agency was aware of efforts by overseas states to covertly monitor diaspora groups, but she declined to name the states for security reasons.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the government had asked the parliamentary committee to look at the risks around foreign interference in elections to check that its laws were adequate.

“We need to make sure that we are agile,” Ardern told reporters. “What I’m hoping is we’ll generate some real consensus across parliament about whether any law change needs to be made and what that might look like.”

Questions about political donations were raised in October last year after a lawmaker accused the leader of the opposition National Party of hiding a NZ$100,000 (US$67,550) donation from a Chinese businessman to avoid declaring it under electoral laws.