Police arrest Assange after Ecuador rescinds asylum

Bloomberg

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was yesterday expelled from his hideout in Ecuador’s embassy in the UK and promptly arrested by London police amid concerns he faces extradition to the US.

London police said that Assange was arrested moments after Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno said on Twitter that the country had withdrawn his diplomatic asylum.

Video showed a bearded Assange being dragged out of the embassy and placed in a waiting police van.

The 47-year-old has been in the Ecuadoran embassy since 2012, when he sought to escape questioning in a Swedish sexual assault case.

While those charges were dropped in 2017, Assange has remained in the small London apartment as he has continued to dodge British police and US prosecutors.

Assange’s exit from the embassy ends a nearly seven-year standoff between the controversial transparency advocate and British authorities.

While he would initially face punishment for jumping bail, Assange faces the possibility of a looming extradition request by the US.

“Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law,” British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter. “He has hidden from the truth for years.”

Jennifer Robinson, a lawyer for Assange, declined to immediately comment.

WikiLeaks said on Twitter that Ecuador had “illegally” terminated Assange’s asylum.

London police said that Assange was taken to a nearby station and would then appear at Westminster Magistrates Court.

The police said in a statement that they were invited into the embassy.

Assange’s relationship with his Ecuadoran protectors has deteriorated over the years.

He has had spats over Internet access and even faced criminal charges for hacking into the embassy’s computer system.

On Wednesday, WikiLeaks officials held a news conference to accuse Ecuador of spying on Assange.

“The discourteous and aggressive behavior of Mr Julian Assange, the hostile and threatening declarations of his allied organization, against Ecuador, and especially the transgression of international treaties” meant the situation is “unsustainable and no longer viable,” Moreno said in a video posted on Twitter.

WikiLeaks and Assange became famous in 2010, when the organization published government secrets leaked by US Army soldier Chelsea Manning.

More recently, the Web site put itself at the center of the 2016 US presidential race by publishing hacked e-mails from former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign.

While the US case is still sealed, prosecutors in court filings last year might have inadvertently revealed that Assange had been charged.

In a matter unrelated to Assange, federal prosecutors in Virginia said that “no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged.”