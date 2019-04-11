Japanese royalty mark 60 years as couple

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese Emperor Aikihito and Empress Michiko yesterday celebrated their Diamond anniversary, marking six decades of a marriage that helped modernize the monarchy.

Akihito, 85, is to abdicate on April 30 and be succeeded by his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

“Sixty shining years of mutual support” the Nikkei business daily said in a take-out on their marriage — including a photograph of Michiko, 84, calmly helping Akihito when he mixed up the pages of his speech at a ceremony.

The fairy-tale romance that began on a tennis court and captured popular imagination also led to strains for Michiko, the first commoner to marry an heir to the ancient Japanese throne.

“To break with tradition in Japan is extremely difficult,” said Kazuo Oda, who was present when Akihito and Michiko met at a tennis match in August 1957, two years before they wed.

Their marriage, widely portrayed as a love match, fanned hopes that Michiko, the vibrant daughter of a wealthy businessman, would modernize the tradition-bound court.

In many ways, Michiko did just that. She raised her two sons and daughter herself, even making them pack their school lunches. By tradition, royal children had been raised by wet nurses and royal helpers.

The imperial couple marked their anniversary with a series of low-key ceremonies, including formal congratulations by family and officials, and a dinner at the imperial palace.