PAKISTAN

Indian fishers returned

Authorities have handed over 100 detained Indian fishers to their country’s officials at the Wahga border crossing. This is the first batch of 360 fishers set for release this month. The transfer on Monday came as a goodwill gesture, aiming to defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The fishers were released on Sunday in Karachi and escorted to Lahore. Pakistan and India frequently arrest each other’s fishers on charges of illegal fishing in their territorial waters. They often languish in detention until such goodwill gestures are shown from either side.

AFGHANISTAN

Bomb kills four Americans

Three US military personnel and a US contractor were killed on Monday when their convoy hit a roadside bomb near the main US base in Afghanistan, the US forces said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The US and NATO Resolute Support mission said that the four Americans were killed near Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, while three others were wounded in the explosion. The wounded were evacuated and are receiving medical care, they said.

KAZAKHSTAN

Leader calls snap elections

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yesterday called snap elections for June 9 following last month’s surprise resignation of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Central Asian nation’s longtime ruler. “Dear compatriots... I have decided to hold snap elections on June 9, 2019,” Tokayev, who replaced Nazarbayev, said in an address on state television.

ISRAEL

French gun smuggler jailed

A court on Monday sentenced a former French consulate worker to seven years in prison for smuggling guns from the Gaza Strip after a plea bargain. Romain Franck, who worked as a driver for the consulate, went on trial after being accused of exploiting reduced security checks for diplomats to smuggle 70 pistols and two automatic rifles from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Shin Bet internal security agency has said he was paid a total of around $5,500 for the guns he smuggled for a network involving several Palestinians.

ISRAEL

Jailed Palestinians fast

Palestinian officials have said that leaders of prisoners in Israeli jails have launched a hunger strike, demanding better conditions. Thirty inmates in Israeli jails have refused their meals as part of the strike, Palestinian Prisoners Club head Qadora Faris said on Monday, adding that hundreds more plan to join. The Israel Prison Service said that it is prepared for any scenario, but that it is not aware of any mass hunger strike by Palestinian inmates. At the root of the prisoner protest is an Israeli crackdown on cell phones smuggled into the prisons, and electronic jammers used to disable them.

GUINEA

Army fitness test kills five

Five young men died in fitness tests at a recruitment drive by the Guinean army over the weekend, security sources and hospital workers said on Monday. The five, aged 23 to 32, collapsed at or near the finishing line of an 8km run. Candidates must finish in the top section of the run and then do push-ups, abdominal crunches and knowledge tests to be included among the 8,400 shortlisted candidates. Unemployment and poverty in the West African state are chronic, and positions in the armed forces, police or customs can be 10 times oversubscribed.

FRANCE

