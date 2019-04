Judge blocks Trump’s asylum policy

AP

A US federal judge on Monday decided to block US President Donald Trump’s administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico as they wait for an immigration court to hear their cases, but the ruling is on hold for several days.

Judge Richard Seeborg of the District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco granted a request on behalf of 11 asylum seekers from Central America and legal advocacy groups to halt the practice while their lawsuit moves forward, but he held off on enforcing his decision until Friday to give the government a chance to ask an appeals court for a review.

The policy lacks sufficient protections to ensure migrants do not face “undue risk to their lives or freedom” in Mexico, the judge said.

Seeborg also said a law that Trump’s administration cited as its authority to send back migrants does not apply to asylum seekers such as those who sued.

It was not immediately clear whether the administration would ask an appeals court to put the ruling on hold. The US Department of Justice declined to comment.

Trump tweeted that the ruling was “unfair to the U.S.”

The launch of the policy in January at the nation’s busiest border crossing — in San Diego, California — marked an unprecedented change to the US asylum system, government officials and asylum experts said.

Families seeking asylum typically have been released in the US with notices to appear in court.

The Trump administration says the policy responds to a crisis at the southern border that has overwhelmed the ability of immigration officials to detain migrants.

Growing numbers of families are fleeing poverty and gang violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The ruling came one day after former US Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned and as the administration faces repeated court setbacks on strict anti-immigration measures that were a signature campaign promise for Trump, including losses on such policies as separating families at the border and ending protections for young immigrants.

The lawsuit says the Trump administration is violating US law by failing to adequately evaluate the dangers that migrants face in Mexico.

Under the new policy, asylum seekers are not guaranteed interpreters or lawyers and do not get to argue to a judge that they face the potential of persecution or torture if they are sent back to Mexico, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer Judy Rabinovitz said at a court hearing last month.

Seeborg said in his ruling that “further procedural protections would be required to conform to the government’s acknowledged obligation to ensure aliens are not returned to unduly dangerous circumstances.”

The ACLU and other groups also argue in the lawsuit that a law allowing the return of some immigrants to Mexico does not apply to asylum seekers who cross the border illegally or arrive at a border crossing without proper documents.

Seeborg agreed, saying the “plain language” of the law supported that interpretation.