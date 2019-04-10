Gantz vows Israelis change

AFP, ROSH HAAYIN, Israel

Benny Gantz, the main challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the nation’s general election on Tuesday, promised a “new path” for the country after casting his vote.

“I’m happy to place myself at the service of the state of Israel,” the former Israeli armed forces chief said in his hometown of Rosh Haayin.

“I’m happy to stand for the good of the citizens on a new path,” he added. “We shall respect democracy and call for a respectful and quiet day from all sides.”

The high-stakes election was between extending Netanyahu’s long right-wing tenure, despite corruption allegations, and replacing him with an ex-military chief new to politics.

The vote was expected to be close and lead to frantic negotiations to form a government coalition once results were in. Final results were not expected until early today.

Gantz has mounted a strong challenge to the veteran prime minister by brandishing his security credentials, while pledging to undo damage that he says Netanyahu has inflicted on the country with divisive politics.

Netanyahu has engaged in populist rhetoric that critics say amounts to the demonization of Arab Israelis and others.

University professor Ronit Kampf was among the first to cast ballots at a Jerusalem polling station and said she was concerned by the corruption allegations.

“Bibi has been in power too long,” she said, using Netanyahu’s nickname. “There is going to be a big change. What kind of change, I don’t know exactly, but there will be a change.”