RUSSIA

Captive whales to be freed

Authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages near the port town of Nakhodka, Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said yesterday, according to TASS news agency. Images of the 11 orcas and 87 beluga whales, kept in cramped enclosures, first appeared last year, triggering a wave of criticism. They were originally caught by a company that planned to sell them to China, but once their fate became known, the Kremlin intervened and ordered local authorities to act to find a way of freeing the animals. The decision to release the whales, after months of delays, coincided with a visit to the enclosures by French oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau.

UNITED STATES

Huge python captured

Researchers in Florida using a new approach to combat a destructive invasion by enormous Burmese pythons have captured one of the biggest ever, a 5.2m-long female that weighs 64kg. They found the reptile in the Big Cypress National Preserve by using male pythons fitted with radio transmitters, allowing them to track the male and locate breeding females, they said on Facebook. The female was found to be carrying 73 developing eggs. The reptiles have no natural predators in Florida and multiply rapidly, posing “significant threats to native wildlife,” the researchers said.

UNITED STATES

Six shot at baby shower

Two men who opened fire on a crowd of people at a baby shower, wounding six people, including two children, might have acted in retaliation for an earlier gang conflict, police said on Sunday. “This is a very tragic incident. You have two young children, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, clinging to life,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. At least a dozen people were gathered outside a home decorated with balloons for the baby shower when two armed men approached on foot and began shooting at about 6:30pm on Saturday, Guglielmi said. The gunmen fired multiple rounds and ran away down an alley, he said.

CUBA

Animal activists hold march

Hundreds of people marched peacefully through Havana on Sunday calling for an end to animal cruelty in what organizers believe was the first independent march authorized by the one-party state. Accompanied by their pets, the protesters carried placards calling for an animal protection law and chanted “down with animal abuse,” as they walked through the central district of Vedado to the surprise of curious onlookers. It was ironic that the first authorized independent march would be in support of animal and not human rights, but it could be a pilot test for greater freedoms, some march participants said.

ITALY

Mobility system to be axed

A court has authorized the city of Venice to remove tracks and cars that were added to the Ponte della Constituzione to make it more accessible for people with disabilities, but are hardly used due to system flaws. The mobility system, designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, was added to the bridge at a cost of about 2 million euros (US$2.3 million) and has not worked well since it started running in 2013. Visitors complained it was slow and the cars were unbearably hot during the summer. The Court of Audit cited ongoing infrastructure costs in its decision sanctioning the system’s removal.

PHILIPPINES

US ‘only military ally’

The US will remain the nation’s only military ally, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin said on Sunday. The US is “the only world power that is a bastion of democracy and human rights, is and will remain our only military ally. We don’t need any other,” he tweeted in response to a Twitter user’s suggestion that Manila ignore the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the US moved to revoke the travel visa of ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. Locsin also tweeted that he “would not regret” climate change and rising sea levels if it covered the waters’ disputed reefs in the South China Sea and “exposes the foolishness of taking and weaponizing them.”