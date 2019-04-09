US homeland security chief quits

AP, WASHINGTON

Kirstjen Nielsen on Sunday resigned as US secretary of homeland security amid US President Donald Trump’s growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.

Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday that US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would be taking over as acting head of the department.

McAleenan is a longtime border official who is well-respected by members of the US Congress and within the administration.

The decision to name a top immigration officer to the post reflects Trump’s priority for the sprawling department founded to combat terrorism following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside,” Nielsen wrote in her resignation letter. “I hope that the next secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America’s borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation’s discourse.”

Although Trump aides were eyeing a staff shake-up at homeland security and had already withdrawn the nomination for another key immigration post, the development on Sunday was unexpected.

Nielsen on Friday traveled to the US-Mexico border with Trump to take part in a roundtable with border officers and local law enforcement.

There she echoed Trump’s comments on the situation at the border, though she ducked out of the room without explanation for some time while Trump spoke.

As they toured a section of newly rebuilt barriers, Nielsen was at Trump’s side, introducing him to local officials. She returned to Washington afterward on a Coast Guard Gulfstream, as Trump continued on a fundraising trip to California and Nevada.

Nielsen had grown increasingly frustrated by what she saw as a lack of support from other departments and increased meddling by Trump aides on difficult immigration issues, three people familiar with details of her resignation said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

She went into the White House on Sunday to meet with Trump not knowing whether she would be fired or would resign. She ended up resigning, though she was not forced to do so, they said.

Nielsen is the latest person felled in the Trump administration’s unprecedented churn of top staff and Cabinet officials.

She was also the highest profile female Cabinet member, and her exit leaves the department, along with the Pentagon and the White House staff itself, without permanent heads.

Patrick Shanahan has held the post of acting defense secretary since the former secretary,

Jim Mattis, was pushed out in December over criticism of the president’s Syria withdrawal plans.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has held his post since January, following John Kelly’s resignation last year.

Once Kelly left the White House, Nielsen’s days appeared to be numbered. She had expected to be pushed out in November, but her exit never materialized.

During the government shutdown over Trump’s insistence for funding for a border wall, Nielsen’s standing inside the White House even appeared to rise.

However, in recent weeks, as a new wave of migration has taxed resources along the border and as Trump sought to regain control of the issue for his 2020 re-election campaign, tensions flared anew.