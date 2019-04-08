Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Electric car finishes trip

Dutchman Wiebe Wakker yesterday completed an epic 95,000km journey by electric station wagon in Sydney in a bid to prove the viability of electric vehicles (EVs) in tackling climate change. He drove “The Blue Bandit” across 33 nations in what he said was the world’s longest journey by electric car. The trip took just over three years and was funded by donations from around the world, including electricity, food and lodging. “I wanted to change people’s opinions and inspire people to start driving electric by showing the advantages of sustainable mobility,” Wakker said. “If one man can drive to the other side of the world in an electric car, then EVs should definitely be viable for daily use.”

MALDIVES

Ex-president vows reform

Former president Mohamed Nasheed yesterday vowed sweeping reforms and an end to government corruption after leading his party to a landslide victory just five months since returning from exile. His Maldivian Democratic Party appears headed for a two-thirds majority in the 87-member assembly. “Our foremost duty is to bring peace to the government,” he told supporters in the capital, Male.

SUDAN

Protests enter second day

Thousands of people yesterday held a second day of protests outside the army’s headquarters in Khartoum, chanting “peace, justice, freedom” and slogans against President Omar al-Bashir’s government, witnesses said. The complex also houses Bashir’s official residence and the Ministry of Defense. Many protesters spent Saturday night outside the compound. Some protesters also blocked a bridge linking Khartoum with the Bahari District, causing huge traffic jams, witnesses said.

MEXICO

Fox reports attack

Former president Vicente Fox on Saturday said armed men tried to storm his house, four months after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cut off security for ex-presidents. Fox reported the incident on Twitter without giving details. “I hold President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador directly responsible for the security of myself, my family and my belongings,” he tweeted. Lopez Obrador responded via Twitter that he has told the minister of defense to create a security detail to protect Fox and his family.

IVORY COAST

Reality check needed cash

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on Saturday told the Mo Ibrahim Forum in Abidjan how he once took US$10 million in cash out of the bank just to look at it and get it into his head that this was not just figures on paper. “When you’re young your first million is important, but after, the numbers don’t mean much,” Dangote said. “One day, I cashed 10 million, put them in the boot of my car [and] I put it in my room. I looked at them and thought ‘now I believe I have money’ and took it back to the bank the next day.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince watches spies work

Prince William has concluded a three-week attachment with security and intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and Government Communications Headquarters, his office said yesterday.