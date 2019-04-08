Sanctions delay N Korean beach resort plan

AFP, SEOUL

North Korea has again pushed back the construction end-date of a massive beach resort — a move analysts say shows the regime is struggling from international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons program.

The eastern seaside strip, known as the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, is intended as a centerpiece of the country’s nascent tourism industry as Pyongyang seeks to develop its economy despite the tough economic measures.

The site was initially scheduled to open this month to mark the anniversary of the birth of the nation’s founder Kim Il-sung.

However, in a recent visit to the site, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delayed the finish date for the second time, ordering construction to be completed by the same time next year, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

The decision, would allow the workers “to perfectly finish it so that our people would fully enjoy themselves in the impeccable tourist area from the sea-bathing season next year,” KCNA quoted Kim Jong-un as saying.

The plan was first pushed back in August last year when Kim Jong-un extended the project by six months to October this year.

“North Korea can complete the external construction of the hotels by itself, but most of the finishing materials for the interior are imported,” said Cho Han-bum, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

The sanctions banned imports of some items and Pyongyang was supplying the sanctioned goods with its foreign currency, “but that has also dried up,” Cho said.

In other developments, twice as many foreigners as last year showed up yesterday in Pyongyang to take part in the city’s annual marathon, tour firms said.

The event is the highlight of the North’s tourism calendar.

About 950 Westerners entered the event, compared with about 450 last year, Koryo Tours said.

That brought participation almost back to the levels of 2017, before tensions soared as the North carried out a series of missile launches and Kim Jong-un traded threats and personal insults with US President Donald Trump.

The annual race attracts so-called “marathon chasers” who tick off runs around the world, said Matt Kulesza, a senior guide at Young Pioneer Tours.

Angel Arnaudov, a 34-year-old engineer from Macedonia, said Pyongyang came onto his “radar” after finishing more than 30 marathons in cities ranging from Tokyo, New York and Copenhagen.

Third-time Australian participant Jasmine Barrett said the Pyongyang Marathon is an opportunity to interact with ordinary North Koreans who line the streets to cheer on the runners.