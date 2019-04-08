Indonesian hostage in Philippines dies fleeing Abu Sayyaf

AP, MANILA

Three hostages held by Muslim militants in the southern Philippines made a daring escape that left one drowned, another shot in the back in critical condition and another safe after swimming to his freedom, officials said.

The two Indonesians and one Malaysian separately escaped while Philippine Marines were attempting to rescue them on Simusa Island in southern Sulu province, regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana said on Saturday.

The dramatic escapes leave at least three more hostages in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf, including a Dutch bird watcher, Elwold Horn, who was kidnapped in 2012, and two Filipinos.

One of the Indonesians, Heri Ardiansyah, was plucked from the waters by marines on board a gunboat while they recovered the body of his companion, Hariadin, who drowned.

The marines gunned down three Abu Sayyaf captors who were trying to chase the two men at sea, military officials said.

The marines seized four assault rifles, a grenade launcher and various ammunition from the captors of the Indonesians, military officials said.

The Malaysian, who was identified as Jari Bin Abudullah, was shot by the militants when he ran away on Thursday as marines tried to rescue him and engaged his captors in a gunbattle.

He was airlifted to Zamboanga city, where he was in critical condition in a hospital, officials said.