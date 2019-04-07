Agencies

THAILAND

Opposition leader charged

Billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the anti-junta Future Forward Party, was yesterday charged with sedition, drawing hundreds of his supporters onto the streets urging him to “fight.” He said the charge relating to anti-junta rallies in 2015 was “politically motivated.” While inside the Pathumwan Police Station in Bangkok, he and his party members tweeted out photographs of what was happening. More than two hours later, he emerged from the station and told reporters he had been charged with “inciting unrest ... helping the suspect escape ... and the illegal assembly of more than 10 people.” The case is to be tried in a military court and the maximum sentence is seven years, his lawyer Krisadang Nutcharut said. “We oppose this because civilians should not stand trial in military court,” Krisadang added. Before leaving, Thanathorn flashed a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand’s anti-junta movement from the movie The Hunger Games, as his supporters did the same.

IRAN

Towns flee flooding

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of four more towns in Khuzestan Province, which is widely inundated with floods, state media reported yesterday. Rescue teams are taking residents to nearby shelters, including three army barracks, it said. Minister of the Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that about 400,000 people are at risk out of the province’s population of about 5 million. Nine towns and scores of villages have been already evacuated as major flooding has hit the western half of the nation after years of drought. There have been no reports of damage to the province’s petroleum facilities, which account for about 80 percent of the country’s oil production. Authorities have put the number of dead from nationwide flooding at 70 people.

BANGLADESH

More Rohingya returned

Police have prevented 115 Rohingya refugees from being smuggled to Malaysia in rickety fishing boats, officials said yesterday, but no suspected traffickers were detained. The group from the Kutupalong camp near Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar were stopped as they headed to boats in the Bay of Bengal. “We stopped a convoy of 15 auto-rickshaws and rescued 50 men, 39 women and 26 children,” police officer Anwar Hossain said. “But we could not catch any traffickers.” The officer said that the Rohingya, who had already paid the traffickers some money, would be taken back to the camp. The group was the third prevented from heading to Malaysia this week alone.

BELGIUM

Statue peeing away water

Brussels authorities have discovered that a fault in the Manneken Pis’ plumbing has been causing him to pee away 2.5 tonnes of water a day. A missing part in the guttering under the 400-year-old statue’s fountain sent his public urination directly down the drain. It might not be the most overwhelming torrent, but it was building up — the equivalent daily water use of five households. No one is sure how long Brussels’ celebrity has been suffering the leak, but from now on, its pee is to loop through a recuperation tank to be pumped back through his bronze bladder, city engineer Regis Callens said. “We want to develop a real policy of limiting waste,” Mayor Benoit Hellings said. “We want to say to Brussels folk, to Belgians and to all Europeans: ‘If the Manneken Pis is able to stop wasting drinking water, you can too.’