Algerians urge old guard to quit

AFP, ALGIERS

A crowd of protesters calling for reforms flooded the streets of Algiers on Friday, while mass rallies were held across the nation for the first time since former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned.

Activists chanted slogans demanding key Bouteflika loyalists to follow his lead and quit, after social media calls for “joyful demonstrations” to “peacefully bring down a dictatorial regime.”

No official figures were immediately available on the size of the rally, but it was at least as big as those held on previous Fridays leading up to Bouteflika’s departure, journalists said.

Rallies took place in 41 of the nation’s 48 provinces, according to the official APS news agency, which for the first time published slogans highly hostile to those in power.

Opponents of the old regime had called for a massive turnout, targeting a triumvirate they call the “3B” — Algerian Senate Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah, Constitutional Council President Tayeb Belaiz and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

The Bouteflika loyalists have been entrusted with overseeing the political transition after the president stepped down at the age of 82.

Belaiz was named by Bouteflika as head of the Constitutional Council, which is to regulate elections.

Opponents say all three are tarnished by their long years of service under Bouteflika and should resign.

Meanwhile, intelligence services chief Athmane Tartag has been sacked and his duties handed to the Algerian Ministry of National Defense, APS reported and sources confirmed on Friday.

Even hours before the rally started, several hundred demonstrators had gathered outside the main post office in central Algiers.

Said Wafi, a bank worker from Boumerdes, had arrived at 5am in the hope of being “the first demonstrator against the system.”

“Bouteflika leaving means nothing if his men continue to run the country,” the 42-year-old said.

One of the leading voices of the protest movement, lawyer Mustapha Bouchachi, has called for the demonstrations to continue “until they have all gone.”

However, protestors expressed hope that the system would see real change.

Zoubir Challal, who like many young unemployed Algerians had considered a dangerous Mediterranean crossing to seek a better life in Europe, carried a sign bearing the slogan: “For the first time, I don’t want to leave you, my country.”

The huge rally in Algiers concluded in the early evening, with protesters dispersing peacefully.

Demonstrators are calling for new transitional institutions to be set up to implement reforms and organize free elections.

Hamza Meddeb, an independent analyst in Tunisia, said that Algeria is entering “a very delicate phase, because the street and the institutions are at risk of diverging.”

The army’s intentions are a key question, analysts say.