May asks for extension; EU could offer one year

Reuters, LONDON and BRUSSELS

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk asking for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30, but said she aims to get Britain out of the EU earlier to avoid it participating in European elections.

An EU official signaled that Tusk could be willing to offer even longer: up to a year for Britain’s politicians ratify a plan.

However, France indicated that it was not yet ready to accept an extension unless the British present a clear plan that would justify such a delay.

“We’re not there today,” a close to French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in a week, but May has been forced to seek more time after Britain’s parliament failed to approve a withdrawal agreement.

Scenarios that run the gamut from abandoning the EU abruptly with no exit deal to canceling Brexit altogether have all gone down to defeat.

“The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019,” May said in the letter. “The government will want to agree a timetable for ratification that allows the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union before 23 May 2019 and therefore cancel the European Parliament elections, but will continue to make responsible preparations to hold the elections should this not prove possible.”

Tusk, who is to convene a summit of EU leaders next week, is likely to offer Britain a flexible extension of up to a year, with the possibility of leaving sooner, a senior EU official said.

“The only reasonable way out would be a long but flexible extension. I would call it a ‘flextension,’” the official said.

As in May’s proposal, the extension could be terminated early if Britain ratifies the withdrawal agreement.

“It seems to be a good scenario for both sides, as it gives the UK all the necessary flexibility, while avoiding the need to meet every few weeks to further discuss Brexit extensions,” the official said.

Any extension must be agreed by all 27 other EU countries.

A French diplomatic source called the extension idea premature and “clumsy,” but other politicians have signaled that they would be happy to give Britain time to rethink.

North Rhine-Westphalia Minister President Armin Laschet in Germany tweeted: “If Britain asks for an extension to avoid a chaotic exit from the EU with incalculable risks for hundreds of thousands of jobs, we should agree.”