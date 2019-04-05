Search for new Brexit plan continues

AP, LONDON

The government and senior opposition figures were meeting yesterday in search of a new plan on how the UK leaves the EU, as British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to stop her shift toward compromise from splitting her Conservative Party.

May faced fury from anti-EU Conservatives after she agreed to talks with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who favors a softer form of Brexit than that advocated by the government.

Two junior ministers have resigned and more could follow.

May and Corbyn met on Wednesday, with both sides calling the talks “constructive.”

Government and Labour teams were holding more detailed discussions yesterday.

The cross-party talks are risky for both the Conservative and Labour parties, with each party split down the middle over Brexit.

Labour is formally committed to enacting the voters’ decision to leave the EU, but many of the party’s lawmakers want a new referendum that could keep Britain in the bloc.

They will be angry if the party actively helps bring about the UK’s departure.

Pro-Brexit Conservatives are angry at the prospect of a softer Brexit that keeps the UK bound closely to EU trade rules and standards.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said both parties needed to be flexible to break the Brexit impasse.

“When you enter into a negotiation like this to find a compromise way forward, both parties have to give something up,” Hammond told ITV. “There is going to be pain on both sides.”

The UK’s political paralysis over Brexit has left it facing a possible cliff-edge departure from the EU in just over a week.

After British lawmakers three times rejected an agreement struck between the bloc and May late last year, the EU gave Britain until April 12 to approve a withdrawal agreement, change course and seek a further delay to Brexit or crash out of the EU with no deal to cushion the shock.

Lawmakers desperate to avoid a chaotic exit have seized control of the parliamentary agenda to pass a hastily drafted bill that compels May to ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline if a no-deal departure is looming.

The bill was approved by the House of Commons late on Wednesday by a single vote and was being debated yesterday in the House of Lords.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers condemned the bill as an attempt to frustrate Brexit.

Conservative lawmaker Peter Bone said Wednesday’s vote in the House of Commons “was a total farce and it was an abuse of parliament.”

Anti-EU members of the House of Lords were expected to filibuster and use other delaying tactics to try to impede the progress of the bill through the upper chamber.

Dianne Hayter, Labour’s Brexit spokeswoman in the Lords, said she was willing to debate all day and night if need be to get it through.

“If that’s what it takes to do what the elected House of Commons asked us to do, that is what we will do,” she said.