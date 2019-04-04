Burned body of British missionary discovered in Peru

The Guardian, LIMA

Authorities in Peru have launched an investigation after the body of a British environmental advocate and Catholic missionary was found in the Amazon city of Iquitos.

Students on Tuesday found the body of Paul McAuley, 71, in a hostel he founded for indigenous students in the poor Belen neighborhood of Iquitos.

Local media reported that his body had been burned.

Officials from the state prosecutor’s office are questioning six indigenous youths who lived in the hostel.

Born in Portsmouth, England, McAuley was a lay Catholic brother with the De La Salle Order teaching order.

He came to the world’s attention in 2010, when Peru ordered his expulsion for helping Amazon tribes fight back against the onslaught of oil and gas companies invading the rainforest.

At the time, local media branded him a “Tarzan activist,” “white terrorist” and “incendiary gringo priest.”

McAuley eventually beat the expulsion order through the courts.

He had traveled to the Peruvian Amazon in 2000 to help indigenous advocates and set up a civil association, Red Ambiental Loretana.

A few years after arriving in Peru in 1995, he was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his work setting up a school in the poor Punta Piedra shanty in the Peruvian capital, Lima.

Had he not already given the award away, he would have sent it back to Queen Elizabeth II in protest against British companies’ presence in the rainforest, he told the Guardian in 2010.

Peru’s Episcopal Conference paid tribute to McAuley along with environmental groups and advocates around the world.

In a tweet in Spanish, the Environmental Investigation Agency, a non-governmental organization, paid homage to McAuley who “fought peacefully for indigenous rights and forests in Peru... His death should be investigated. Rest in peace, Brother Paul, we will continue the fight.”