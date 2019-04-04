Kitchen sink, plastic pig found in NJ beach sweep

AP, SANDY HOOK, New Jersey

Volunteers cleaning up New Jersey beaches last year found everything but the kitchen sink. Oh wait, they found one of those, too.

Unsurprisingly, nearly 82 percent of the trash removed during Clean Ocean Action’s beach sweeps last spring and fall was plastic, including beverage bottles, shopping bags, straws and stirrers.

Interestingly, the number of cigarette butts picked up — 22,000 — was down by nearly a quarter from a year earlier.

More than 10,000 volunteers plucked 454,365 pieces of debris from the ocean coast, bay shores and the banks of rivers, lakes and streams as part of the annual survey by the coastal environmental group that tallies the garbage left behind on the state’s beaches.

“The Beach Sweeps provides proof we humans can be a wasteful, sloppy and pretty gross bunch,” Clean Ocean Action executive director Cindy Zipf said.

“Who leaves diapers on the beach? It’s bad enough that litter makes our beaches look terrible, but it also kills and maims marine life. The good news is that the beach sweeps also proves we have great capacity to respond to environmental harm,” she said.

Balloons reached an all-time high as 5,470 of them were found.

They are particularly hazardous to marine life, including sea turtles that mistake them for jellyfish and eat them, often strangling their intestines. Shorebirds can get entangled in balloon strings, as can fish.

Stout-hearted volunteers wearing gloves also picked up 565 condoms, an increase of more than 56 percent from 2017.

Volunteers removed 267 baby diapers, up 78 percent from a year earlier.

However, some trash was more unusual: a fake US$100 bill, a Philadelphia rail token that appeared to be from the 1930s, the door from a portable restroom, a plastic pig and a sex toy.

Other items included a shoe with a bottle of hot sauce inside it, a large lump of coal, the door to a safe, pom-poms, a loaf of bread, a bag of lemons and an air conditioner. And an actual kitchen sink.