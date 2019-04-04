Man allegedly blew up car of couple who honked at his partner in a drive-thru

The Guardian

A man who allegedly blew up a family’s car after his partner was beeped at in a McDonald’s drive-thru is to remain behind bars after not applying for bail yesterday in the Wollongong local court.

Ryan Sharp, a 33-year-old from the Illawarra region south of Sydney, faces a suite of charges over what police said was an allegedly prolonged campaign of stalking and harassment after his partner, a 31-year-old woman, was beeped at in a 24-hour McDonald’s on Feb. 22.

The “relatively minor” and “benign” altercation between a couple and the 31-year-old woman set off a campaign of “grievance-fueled violence” including online threats and a smashed window, police said.

It culminated in the early hours of March 5 with Sharp — who was not present during the McDonald’s altercation — allegedly detonating a “sophisticated” explosive device in the car of the couple who “beeped” at his wife.

“The work done by this male to identify where the victim lived was quite ingenious and indicated a specific intent,” police counterterrorism and special tactics command Detective Superintendent Michael McLean said on Tuesday.

“He located the victims’ home, [and] we will allege, placed the device under the car where it ultimately exploded sometime later,” McLean said.

The explosion, which McLean said could have killed someone if they had been in the car, came after a “benign” altercation.

“[It was] certainly not something that would constitute behavior that we’ve seen over the past month,” he said.

Sharp was on Tuesday arrested at a BP service station before police uncovered a pipe bomb, drone and baton.

He was charged with two counts of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, destroying or damaging property, placing an explosive on a vehicle with the intent to cause harm, threatening to cause injury to a person for being a witness, and two counts of possessing or use of prohibited weapon without permit.

He appeared in the Wollongong local court, but did not apply for bail. He is to return to court today for a possible bail application to be made.

His 31-year-old partner was also arrested and taken to the Wollongong police station, where she was charged with being an accessory after the fact to destroying or damaging property and stalking or intimidating.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear next month at the Wollongong local court.