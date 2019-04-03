Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Detainee’s family seeks help

The family of an Australian man who has been detained in Egypt for more than a year has called on Canberra to help get him out of the country. Brisbane resident Hazem Hamouda was arrested in Cairo in January last year after arriving there with his family for a holiday. Egyptian police accused him of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood and of spreading falsities online — allegations his family denies. While Hamouda was freed from jail in February, Egyptian authorities stopped him boarding a Brisbane-bound flight last month. Hamouda’s daughter, Lamisse, yesterday urged Canberra to ask for her father to be released, saying her family fears “he could be rearrested at any point.”

IRELAND

PM writes Minogue fan mail

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar used official letterhead to write a fan letter to Kylie Minogue, freedom of information documents reveal. Varadkar sent a handwritten message saying he was a “huge fan” of the Australian pop star, offering to meet her in person ahead of her Dublin concert in October last year. “Dear Kylie,” he wrote. “Just wanted to drop you a short note in advance of the concert in Dublin. I am really looking forward to it. Am a huge fan!” The department of the Taoiseach twice blocked the freedom of information request from publication Extra.ie, before Varadkar consented to the information being made public. Minogue had to cancel the October concert due to a throat infection, but she personally called Varadkar to apologize and finally met with the leader at a rescheduled concert in December.

CHINA

Thirty firefighters killed

Firefighters have contained a blaze high in the rugged forested mountains in the west that claimed the lives of 30 of their colleagues. State media said that open flames had been extinguished and only a few areas continued to emit smoke as of yesterday, with no further threat of the fire spreading. The bodies of the dead firefighters were taken to the town of Xichang in Sichuan Province, while three helicopters had brought in reinforcements to extinguish the blaze for good. Changing winds on Sunday apparently trapped the 27 firefighters and three helpers.

UNITED STATES

Jagger to have heart surgery

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is to undergo surgery to replace a heart valve, with the band postponing the North American leg of a tour as a result, a report said on Monday. The iconic British band had on Saturday announced that it was delaying the “No Filter” tour for the 75-year-old rocker to receive an unspecified medical treatment. Leading industry magazine Rolling Stone reported on Monday the cause was heart valve surgery, following an earlier report from Drudge Report, which added the procedure would take place on Friday in New York.

MOZAMBIQUE

Cholera cases top 1,000

The Ministry of Health has confirmed more than 1,000 cases of cholera as an outbreak of the water-borne disease spreads following a tropical cyclone last month that killed at least 598 people. The number of cholera infections rose from 246 on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. President Filipe Nyusi last week announced a campaign to vaccinate 800,000 people against the disease, which causes diarrhea and dehydration, and can kill if untreated. One person has so far died from it. The nation has suffered cholera outbreaks in each of the past six years, the WHO said.