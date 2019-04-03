Seven dead after Pakistan, India flare-up in Kashmir

AP, ISLAMABAD

Pakistan and India traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, leaving seven people dead — three Pakistani soldiers, a Pakistani villager, an Indian woman and a girl, and a member of the Indian paramilitary troops, Pakistani officials said yesterday.

The fatalities were some of the highest since tensions flared between the rival nuclear-armed nations after a suicide bombing killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir in February.

Pakistan’s military said that Indian troops targeted its military positions overnight in the border town of Rakhchakri in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.

Along with the three soldiers killed, a fourth was wounded, the army said.

The statement added that Pakistani soldiers “responded effectively.”

The Indian fire also killed a 70-year-old Pakistani villager in a remote area of Niaza Per on Monday evening, Pakistani police officer Waheed Qureshi said.

In India, the army accused Pakistani troops of firing mortars and small-arms fire on Monday along the disputed frontier, the highly militarized so-called Line of Control, hitting the sector of Poonch in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

It said that Indian soldiers retaliated.

Indian police officer M.K. Sinha said an Indian paramilitary officer, a woman and a girl were killed, while at least 18 civilians and five troops were wounded.

The cross-border firing resumed yesterday morning, after a brief lull, he said.

Days after the Feb. 14 suicide attack in Kashmir, India launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, saying that it targeted militants from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group who had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Pakistan retaliated and said it shot down two Indian air force planes; one Indian pilot was captured and later released and handed back to India amid signs of easing tensions.

Pakistan said that Washington, Moscow, Beijing and Riyadh helped avert all-out fighting, but tensions remained.

Islamabad later claimed no Pakistani was linked to the attack and that Jaish-e-Mohammed had no training camps inside Pakistan.