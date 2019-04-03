Brunei sultan seeks conservative support

AFP, BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN

Brunei’s imposition of harsh Shariah laws, including death by stoning for gay sex and adultery, is a bid by the nation’s ruler to boost support among conservatives and highlights a steady drift away from the West, observers said.

The tough punishments, which also include amputation of a hand and foot for theft, take effect today, when a new penal code is fully implemented after years of delays.

The decision to move ahead with the laws has sparked a global outcry, with the UN branding them “cruel and inhumane” and actor George Clooney leading calls for Brunei-owned hotels to be boycotted.

By making his country the first in East or Southeast Asia to introduce a Shariah penal code on a national level, analysts believe all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is seeking to burnish his Islamic credentials among conservative supporters at a time the economy is weakening.

Brunei, a resource-rich former British protectorate on Borneo Island with a population of about 400,000, was plunged into recession in recent years as oil prices plummeted and its crude reserves declined.

“Brunei is becoming Southeast Asia’s Saudi Arabia,” said Bridget Welsh, a Southeast Asia expert from John Cabot University. “The regime has increasingly been relying on religious legitimacy, appealing to a conservative Islamic ideology. The weakening economy in Brunei as well as concerns about possible erosion of support underscore this increasing reliance on religion.”

The Muslim-majority nation’s implementation of punishments that might scare off Western businesses also signals a shift toward investment from China, which typically refrains from criticizing trading partners on human rights, observers said.

As in many other parts of Asia, Chinese companies are investing huge sums in the absolute monarchy, part of an infrastructure drive aimed at extending Beijing’s economic and geopolitical clout.

Initiatives include a multibillion-dollar oil refinery — Brunei’s biggest-ever foreign investment project — a dam and a highway. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited the country in November last year, the first trip by a Chinese president in 13 years.

Experts said it is hard to gauge the level of public backing for Shariah law in Brunei, as most citizens would not publicly voice criticism of the sultan. However, it is believed to have substantial support among the nation’s Muslim ethnic Malays, who make up about 70 percent of the population. Those who speak publicly generally welcome it.

“I’m proud, because implementing the law feels like it solidifies the Islamic identity of Brunei,” said Muhammad Antoni, a 27-year-old oil and gas company worker.

Others were irritated at the calls for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels in Europe and the US.

“Regarding celebrities calling for a boycott, it’s not their place,” said Haziah Zainal, a 36-year-old civil servant. “These actions seem ignorant as they have not even been here to experience what it’s like.”

However, there was some unease online, where people can comment more freely.

“This worries me so much for Brunei’s economy,” one user posted on social media platform Reddit, adding that it would mean “losing more business overseas.”

In reality, it is not yet clear if the toughest punishment — death by stoning — will be implemented.

Brunei has long had capital punishment, and any execution should be carried out by hanging, but the last known instance of someone being put to death in the country was in 1957, said Matthew Wolfe of human rights group The Brunei Project.