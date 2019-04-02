Agencies

FRANCE

Food kills four at rest home

Four residents at a retirement home in the south have died and more than a dozen others were sickened in a suspected case of food poisoning, officials said yesterday. Twenty-two people at the Cheneraie Residence in Lherm, a town south of Toulouse, began showing symptoms including vomiting after dinner on Sunday, police said in a statement. Fifteen of the 82 residents at the site remained in serious condition. “We suspect food poisoning because these events occurred after the meal,” deputy prosecutor Marie-Paule Demiguel told BFM television. The site has an operating license from the government, but is run by the private firm Korian, which has more than 800 sites, or 78,000 beds, in five countries.

PERU

Bus fire kills at least 20

At least 20 people on Sunday night were killed and about 10 injured in a bus fire at an illegal transport terminal in Lima, emergency services said. A number of the victims burned to death, trapped on the upper level of the interprovincial bus, firefighters said. Passersby described scenes of panic and cries of terror. Much of the vehicle was reduced to a skeleton, and the corpses of some victims could still be seen in the seats. Others asphyxiated on the stairway connecting the upper and lower levels. The tragedy reflected the chaos of Peru’s public transport system, particularly in the capital of 10 million people where authorities are overwhelmed by transport problems. One unidentified man, broken by grief, told local television that he had lost six family members including his wife, children and grandchildren. One woman was photographed weeping, her face buried in her hands, while paramedics checked her. Lima Mayor Jorge Munoz visited the injured in the hospital and announced an investigation to punish those responsible, saying: “I am totally outraged.”

UNITED STATES

Avenatti to face court

A week after Michael Avenatti’s shocking arrest in New York, the attorney famous for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in legal battles against US President Donald Trump was once again back in federal court yesterday to face fraud charges in California. The brash lawyer faced a hearing in Santa Ana on charges that he fraudulently obtained US$4 million in bank loans and pocketed US$1.6 million that belonged to a client. Avenatti has long faced allegations from a former client and a former partner that he was hiding money to avoid paying what he owed. Federal authorities are adding their voices to that chorus, with the specter of a long prison sentence that could mean the lawyer’s downfall. Avenatti, 48, is charged with wire and bank fraud. He has said he expects to be exonerated.

JAPAN

Robot puts up three-pointers

Although unable to dribble or perform a slam dunk, Toyota’s basketball robot hardly ever misses a free throw or three-pointer. The 207cm tall machine made five of eight three-point shots in a demonstration in a Tokyo suburb yesterday, a ratio that its engineers said was worse than usual.

Toyota Motor’s robot, called Cue 3, computes as a three-dimensional image where the basket is, using sensors on its torso, and adjusts motors inside its arm and knees to give the shot the right angle and propulsion for a swish. Efforts in developing human-shaped robots underline a global shift in robotics use from pre-programmed mechanical arms in limited places like factories to functioning in the real world with people.