Arizona repository keeps animal parts for tribes

AP, FLAGSTAFF, Arizona

Arizona Native American tribes on the hunt for animal hides, antlers, teeth and other parts for cultural and religious use have a unique new resource: the state’s wildlife agency.

A recently launched program allows Arizona’s nearly two dozen tribes to make requests to the Arizona Game and Fish Department for animals that have died from poaching or natural causes, or after being hit by a vehicle.

Agency game managers, researchers and other employees then keep an eye out for the carcasses as part of their regular work.

“It’s all just an opportunistic collection of what we find out in the field,” said department tribal liaison Jon Cooley, who grew up on the Fort Apache reservation in eastern Arizona.

So far, the program’s biggest customers are the Navajo Indians, who have collected bear and mule deer carcasses, and the Hopi Indians, who have requested turtle shells, and turkey and waterfowl feathers. The agency also gathered turtle shells for New Mexico pueblos, often used as ankle or hand rattles in ceremonial dances.

The animal parts — as long as they are not badly decayed — are taken to several freezers across the state for pickup. Typically, they would be left for scavengers, thrown away or even burned.

The department had been working informally with tribes for years to deliver animal parts, and Cooley said that there is now an established “shopping list,” and better communication with tribes and wildlife officials.

Native American tribes traditionally have made use of all parts of an animal. Bones and antlers were crafted into spoons, knife handles and weapons. Clothing and shoes were made from animal hides and pelts. Glue could be drawn from hooves. Tribal regalia is adorned with feathers, bone breast plates and necklaces made of animal teeth.

Some parts of animals were eaten as soon as they were killed, while others were dried and saved for later.

The repository does not distribute feathers from eagles or other federally protected migratory birds. The federal government has a repository in Denver for tribes to legally obtain eagle feathers. The Comanche Indians in Oklahoma and a wildlife rescue organization near Phoenix distribute feathers from hawks, falcons and other birds to members of federally recognized tribes.

In Arizona, the items highest in demand are tortoise shells. Also on the tribes’ lists are mountain lions, bison, deer, antelope, and game birds like turkeys. The requests are specific, so Cooley said the department does not want the public donating animals or gathering them from the roadside.

“What we don’t want to become is a depot for dead critters. That’s not the intent,” Cooley said.

However, department employees refuse to store bears that have been tranquilized, because chemicals could be in the fatty tissues and some tribes prefer not to take animals that have been drugged, Cooley said.

While the Navajo and Hopi indians have been the biggest beneficiaries, the plan is to allow tribes in a broader area — including southern California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and parts of Texas and Oklahoma — to draw from the repository if the Arizona tribes do not need what is stored, Cooley said.