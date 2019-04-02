Maduro unveils power rationing

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced 30 days of electricity rationing after his government said that it was reducing the length of the workday and keeping schools closed due to the blackouts plaguing the country.

The measures are a stark admission by the government — which sought to blame last month’s repeated blackouts on sabotage — that there is not enough electricity to go around, and that the power crisis is here to stay.

Speaking on state television, Maduro said that he had approved a “30-day plan” to ration power, “with an emphasis on guaranteeing water service.”

Crippled infrastructure, insufficient investment in the power grid and poor maintenance have all contributed to the electricity problem.

The Maduro government has blamed “terrorists” for alleged attacks that have damaged the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which generates 80 percent of Venezuela’s electricity.

However, the Guri plant was already showing signs of trouble. Back in 2010, then-Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez said that electricity would be rationed in some Venezuelan states because water was low at the Guri dam due to a drought.

“Over the past 20 years, the infrastructure has been abused due to a lack of maintenance and the postponing of upgrade plans,” said Jose Aguilar, a Venezuelan consultant living in the US.

Add to that the “de-professionalization” of the sector after Chavez nationalized the privately run power company in 2007, which led to pro-government loyalists taking positions as managers and engineers.

Demonstrations by Venezuelans angry about the blackouts on Sunday broke out in Caracas. Some demonstrators, according to protesters and human rights advocates, were attacked by colectivos — pro-government enforcers that the opposition has described as armed paramilitary thugs.