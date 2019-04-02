Biden denies improper conduct in kiss uproar

AP, WASHINGTON

Former US vice president Joe Biden on Sunday defended his interactions with women, saying that he does not believe that he has ever acted inappropriately, but a Nevada politician’s assertion that Biden’s kiss on the back of her head made her feel uncomfortable prompted some US Democrats to question whether the 76-year-old is too out of step with his own party to run a successful 2020 presidential campaign.

The episode, recounted by Democrat Lucy Flores, highlighted an aspect of Biden’s persona that has been publicly known for years: the affectionate whispers, hugs and shoulder squeezes that he has long doled out to women, often on camera and at high-profile public events.

In a moment of national reckoning over sexual harassment and the treatment of women by powerful men, some Democrats said Biden’s actions have taken on a new light.

“It looks different in 2019,” said Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist.

Cardona said that while Biden’s behavior is not automatically disqualifying for the presidency, “it all depends on how he continues to respond to this. He has to acknowledge that his behavior made some women uncomfortable.”

In a statement on Sunday, Biden said that it was never his intention to make women feel discomfort and if he did so, “I will listen respectfully.”

Several women who worked for Biden stepped forward over the weekend to vouch for his character, and Stephanie Carter, the wife of former US secretary of defense Ash Carter, disputed characterizations of her interactions with Biden during her husband’s swearing-in ceremony.

Pictures of the then-vice president whispering in Stephanie Carter’s ear and placing his hands on her shoulders ricocheted across the Internet at the time.

“The Joe Biden in my picture is a close friend helping someone get through a big day, for which I will always be grateful,” Carter wrote in a post on the Web site Medium.

Flores’ account of the incident in 2014 comes at a crucial moment for Biden. He has been wrestling for months with a final decision on whether to run for president, blowing through several self-imposed deadlines. Advisers are now eyeing an announcement late next month.

However, the Democratic primary has sped on without him, with more than a dozen candidates in the race, including a record number of women and minorities. Veterans like US Senator Bernie Sanders have shown surprising strength, while newer White House hopefuls like US Senator Kamala Harris and candidate Beto O’Rourke have drawn big crowds and displayed early fundraising prowess.

Biden still leads most early polls, buoyed by broad name recognition and the goodwill that he generated during eight years as former US president Barack Obama’s No. 2.