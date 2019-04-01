US cuts aid to Northern Triangle over migrants

Reuters, WASHINGTON and EL PASO, Texas

The US government on Saturday cut aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after US President Donald Trump blasted the Central American countries for sending migrants to the US and threatened to shutter the US-Mexico border.

A surge of asylum seekers from the three countries have sought to enter the US across the southern border in the past few days.

On Friday, Trump accused the nations of having “set up” migrant caravans and sent them north.

Trump said there was a “very good likelihood” he would close the US-Mexico border this week if Mexico did not stop immigrants from reaching the US.

Frequent crossers of the border, including workers and students, worried about the disruption to their lives the president’s threatened shutdown could cause.

At a rally in El Paso, Texas, Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke denounced Trump’s immigration policies as the politics of “fear and division.”

A US Department of State spokesman said in a statement it was carrying out Trump’s directive by ending aid programs to the three Central American nations, known as the Northern Triangle.

The department said it would “engage Congress in the process,” an apparent acknowledgement that it will need lawmakers’ approval to end funding that a congressional aide estimated would total about US$700 million.

US Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called Trump’s order a “reckless announcement.”

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday that the US was paying the three countries “tremendous amounts of money,” but received nothing in return.

Mario Garcia, a 45-year-old bricklayer in El Salvador, said he was setting off for the US regardless of the president’s threat to close the frontier.

“There is no work here and we want to improve [our lives], to get ahead for our families, for our children. I don’t give a damn [what Trump says], I’m determined,” Garcia said.