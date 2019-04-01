Turks vote in test for Erdogan as recession hits home

AFP, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Turkey yesterday voted in local elections in a test for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with his ruling party risking defeat in the capital as an economic slowdown takes hold.

Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) have won every vote since the party first came to power in 2002, but this time analysts said the party could lose Ankara and even Istanbul.

The vote was the first municipal ballot since Turks in 2017 approved constitutional reforms to create an executive presidency that gave Erdogan wider powers after a decade-and-a-half in office as prime minister.

However, Erdogan, whose ability to win continuously at the ballot box is unparalleled in Turkish history, appeared more vulnerable with the country’s economy in recession, unemployment up and inflation in double digits.

Much of the AKP’s success has been down to his perceived economic prowess, but days before the vote, the Turkish lira has been sliding again, provoking memories of a currency crisis that badly hurt Turkish households last year.

Erdogan, who began his own political career as Istanbul mayor, campaigned hard across Turkey, often with several rallies a day, even though he is not on the ballot.

Looking to rally his base among conservative Turks, the president cast the election as a matter of survival, attacking opposition candidates by branding them as linked to outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party militants.

“The economy is terrible, the economy is finished... They are the ones with a survival problem,” said Husnu Acar, 53, referring to the AKP, after voting in a school in Beylikduzu on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Voters were to elect scores of mayors, municipal councils and other local officials.

For his supporters, Erdogan remains the strong leader Turkey needs and they tout the country’s economic development over the past 16 years he and the AKP have been in power.

However, rights advocates and even Turkey’s Western allies say that under his leadership, democracy has been eroded, particularly after a failed 2016 coup that led to tens of thousands of people being arrested.

The vote was the first time since 2002 that the AKP is fielding candidates with its alliance partner, the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party.

The opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party has refused to field candidates in several cities, saying the elections are unfair.

Some of its leaders have been jailed on terror charges, accusations they reject.

Critics said that with most media either pro-government or controlled by Erdogan supporters, opposition parties campaigned at a disadvantage, because Erdogan’s daily rallies dominated TV coverage.

“What has happened during the campaign for Sunday’s local elections is unprecedented and demonstrates that — unlike during its first years in power — the AKP is no longer confident of being able to win a fair election,” said Gareth Jenkins, a non-resident senior research fellow at the Silk Road Studies Program.