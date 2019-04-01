Candidates quarrel over defense ahead of Indonesian vote

Bloomberg

Indonesian presidential candidates clashed over the nation’s low defense budget and foreign policy with the world’s third-largest democracy to go to polls in less than three weeks.

Prabowo Subianto, who is challenging Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a rematch of the 2014 elections, said he would significantly boost defense spending to better prepare the nation’s armed forces against any external threats.

Widodo, known as Jokowi, pitched for bolstering the technical capability of the forces, saying future wars would be fought on the strength of technology.

The two candidates also differed on their policy approach to state control of sectors such as ports, airports and natural resources at the fourth presidential debate organized by the Indonesian General Elections Commission in Jakarta on Saturday.

Prabowo, as Subianto is popularly known, trails Jokowi by double-digit points in most opinion polls and is seeking to narrow the gap in the final days of the campaigning before the April 17 vote.

While the debate was on defense, security and international relations, both the contestants steered clear of dragging Chinese investment and incarceration of Muslims in Uighur into the debate, even as they discussed Indonesia’s role in bringing pressure on Myanmar in dealing with the exodus of Muslims from Rakhine state.

Prabowo has criticized Jokowi administration’s attempts to lure Chinese investments and its dependence on Asia’s largest economy for trade. However, on Saturday, he refrained from bringing up the issue and focused on the country’s low defense budget to say Indonesia was vulnerable to external threats.

The former general said Indonesia’s defense budget at about 0.8 percent of the nation’s GDP paled in comparison with about 3 percent spent by Singapore.

Jokowi batted for foreign investment in infrastructure projects with Indonesia retaining majority ownership, and cited his government’s success in wresting control of Grasberg copper and gold mine from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

“Our limited budget makes us invite investments, but when it comes to sovereignty, we will not give even one centimeter,” Jokowi said. “The investments come from companies, not countries.”

Prabowo, who has promised to slash company and individual taxes to accelerate economic growth, reiterated a pledge to halt food imports if he won the elections.

He also said that Jokowi had mismanaged the economy, causing the nation’s mounting debt and a weak currency.

“Indonesia is not that respected abroad, because they know that Indonesia has a mounting debt, weak exchange rate and we even import food,” Prabowo said. “We are an agrarian country that imports food. That’s extraordinary.”

Jokowi is set to win a second five-year term, as he has more than 70 percent approval rating, a survey the Center for Strategic and International Studies showed this week.