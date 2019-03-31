Agencies

UNITED STATES

Hundreds vaccinated

A New York county that declared a state of emergency over a measles outbreak is on the “right path” after administering hundreds of vaccinations in two days, the Rockland County chief said on Friday. Under the emergency, the county banned non-vaccinated minors from public places in a bid to prevent the once-eliminated disease from spreading. “We have already seen over 500 [new vaccinations] in the last couple of days,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said on CNBC TV. “People simply understand now that we are serious about this,” added Day, whose district is 40km north of downtown New York City. “We believe we are on a right path now to get at least a 93 percent immunization rate with the first shot,” he said.

INDONESIA

Island to be shut to tourists

The country is to close an island inhabited by endangered komodo dragons following reports of rampant smuggling of the giant lizards, the Tempo reported. Komodo Island in East Nusa Tenggara Province is to be shut to tourists from January next year, the newspaper said, citing provincial administration spokesman Marius Jelamu. The decision was taken after consulting the environment and forest ministry, he said. The closure is in response to the alleged smuggling of 41 komodo dragons and their sale overseas for about 500 million rupiah (US$35,100) each, the newspaper reported. Only the island would be shut, not all areas of komodo conservation, the report cited Jelamu as saying.

UNITED STATES

Clooney urges Brunei boycott

George Clooney has called for the boycott of nine hotels in the US and Europe with ties to the sultan of Brunei, which is next month to implement laws to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death. The Hollywood actor wrote on Thursday in Deadline Hollywood: “Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?” He wrote that you cannot shame “murderous regimes,” but you can shame “the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them.” The hotels are The Dorchester and Coworth Park in the UK.; Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles; Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris; Hotel Eden in Rome; and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan.

AUSTRALIA

Two Japanese found dead

The bodies of two Japanese teenagers missing since Friday were found in a lake on Fraser Island off the northeast coast, police said yesterday. “Two 16-year-old boys have sadly drowned on Fraser Island overnight,” Queensland state police said on Twitter. “The boys, both Japanese nationals, were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5pm yesterday afternoon,” a police statement said.

UNITED STATES

State enacts ‘heartbeat’ law

The governor of the southern US state of Georgia was expected to sign a bill banning abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected, after legislators on Friday approved the text. Georgia’s lower house approved the “heartbeat bill,” which prohibits abortions as soon as the first beats of the fetus are heard — from six weeks — something that happens when most mothers still do not know they are pregnant. “Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wrote in a statement congratulating legislators.