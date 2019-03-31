Trade talks with Beijing going ‘very well’: Trump

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that negotiations to end a bruising tariffs row with Beijing were going “very well,” but reiterated that he would only accept a “great deal.”

US and Chinese negotiators are working to find a binding agreement to address Trump’s complaints about years of unfair treatment of US companies by China, which would allow a rollback of the tariffs hitting businesses in both countries.

“The trade deal is going very well. We’ll see what happens, but it’s going very well,” Trump said from his private residence in Florida, as US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer headed home from the latest round of negotiations in Beijing.

However, “it’s going to have to be a great deal. If it’s not a great deal, we can’t do it,” Trump said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had earlier told CNBC that “we are still making great headway,” with the talks set to resume in the US capital on Wednesday.

The two negotiating teams, including People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang (易綱), posed for pictures in front of Chinese and US flags at the conclusion of the latest round of talks, but they did not make statements to the media.

Officials are seeking to iron out major differences over US accusations that China has been using unfair trade practices for years by heavily subsidizing its companies, while snatching the technological know-how of US firms.

Trump has said the two sides were close to a deal, repeatedly saying that the talks were going “very well,” but officials have played down expectations of an imminent agreement.

On Thursday, Kudlow said the talks were not “time-dependent” and could last weeks or even months if necessary.

The negotiations are “policy and enforcement-dependent,” Kudlow said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that a “large amount of work” remains to be done.

The two sides have imposed tariffs on US$360 billion in two-way trade since last year, but Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in December last year agreed to a truce to refrain from further escalation.

Trump last week suggested that some of those tariffs should stay in place even after a deal is reached to ensure that China keeps its end of any bargain.

“We have to see what the track record is and we’re not going to give up our leverage,” Kudlow said.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that all the tariffs will be kept in place, some of the tariffs will be kept there,” he told Bloomberg TV.