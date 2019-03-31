Red Cross ready to channel aid to Venezuelans

Reuters, CARACAS

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday said it was prepared to channel humanitarian aid to Venezuela through an operation that could be similar to one in Syria, potentially helping ease chronic hunger and disease in the South American nation.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month blocked efforts by political opponents to bring US-backed aid into the country across its borders with neighboring Colombia and Brazil, and has denied that the country is suffering a humanitarian crisis.

The IFRC “can count on the legal and technical conditions to work in the country, to gain access to humanitarian aid that is so needed,” IFRC president Francesco Rocca told a news conference.

“This obviously will not resolve the problems in Venezuela and nobody should assume this is a complete solution,” he added.

The group within 15 days could begin providing assistance and expects that it would initially be able to help 650,000 of the most needy citizens in the country of about 30 million inhabitants, he said.

The first supplies would include medical equipment, surgical kits and power generators, Rocca said, following two major blackouts this month.

The involvement of the IFRC could signal that Maduro’s government, which has been subjected to crippling US sanctions, might allow in much-needed food and medicine.

However, Venezuelan officials were not present at the news conference.

Maduro’s government on Friday did receive a shipment of medicines from China, which has supported the embattled leader and accused the US of meddling in Venezuelan affairs.

The country’s hyperinflationary crisis has made food and medicine unaffordable for most citizens, fueling widespread malnutrition, especially among children, and a rise in preventable diseases.

The UN estimates that about a quarter of Venezuelans need humanitarian assistance, according to an internal UN report seen by reporters.

Venezuela has also been mired in a political crisis, as dozens of nations have recognized Venezuelna National Assembly President Juan Guaido as the country’s rightful leader, arguing Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.

Guaido, who in January invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, on Feb. 23 led an unsuccessful effort to transport humanitarian aid into Venezuela from neighboring Colombia and Brazil.

Troops loyal to Maduro repelled the convoys, saying that they were part of a veiled invasion by Washington.