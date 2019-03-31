Rwandans take the long, slow journey to forgiveness

AFP, MUTETE, Rwanda

Their embrace is long and warm. Pascal Shyirahwamaboko and Jean-Bosco Gakwenzire have known each other since they were in school together, well over 50 years ago.

It was a hard-won hug after a long path to forgiveness.

In 1994, Shyirahwamaboko was part of the gang who hacked Gakwenzire’s father to death as Rwanda spiraled into the horrific violence of genocide.

Today, the two men chat with brotherly smiles after prayers in their local church.

Both are elderly farmers, who work the lush fields of cassava, sorghum and sweet potatoes outside the small town of Mutete, 40km north of Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

“I hurt him so much, but he forgave me,” Shyirahwamaboko, 68, said. “Now he is my best friend.”

Twenty-five years ago next month, Mutete was the scene of unimaginable violence, when neighbor turned on neighbor.

More than a thousand town residents were massacred in the days following the outbreak of inter-ethnic violence, a genocide in which more than 800,000 mostly Tutsi people were slaughtered from April to July 1994, the UN said.

Gakwenzire, a slender 65-year-old dressed in a cowboy hat, remembers the arrival of the teams of machete-wielding men, members of the Interahamwe militia gang from the Hutu majority.

“They went to each and every house that they knew had Tutsis,” Gakwenzire said. “They were cutting them with machetes.”

Gakwenzire managed to hide from the killers, but his wife and four of his six children were discovered by the gangs — they were all massacred.

His father fled to the forest, but the Interahamwe gang — which Shyirahwamboko said he had been forced to join — found him there.

Shyirahwamaboko said that he at first tried to protect his friend’s father, but added that the militia gave him a stark choice: either give up the man to be killed or be killed.

“I saved myself,” he said, adding that he later took part in the killing of several others.

After the genocide, Shyirahwamaboko was arrested and put on trial in a community court known as the gacaca, a special system introduced to deal with the overwhelming number of people who had to face justice.

Shyirahwamaboko at first refused to confess his crimes, so he was handed a much harsher sentence.

“It was hard,” he said. “I was confused. How could I explain to people that I had killed someone who was innocent?”

For a time, he did not believe that he could ever be forgiven.

“At first, we thought it was impossible, because we committed acts worthy of wild animals,” Shyirahwamaboko said, but after a long introspection, “we came to understand that it could not continue as it was.”

Things changed. While Shyirahwamaboko was in prison, he heard that people in the village were still treating his wife Rose with respect.

When he was released from prison, he came to meet Gakwenzire face-to-face.

“It was an unspeakable shame,” Shyirahwamaboko said. “It was very shameful to stand in front of someone you had done so much harm to, when you had previously shared everything.”

Confessing in public helped reset their relationship.

“I do not know if it is because I have become wiser with age, but the reality is that I feel better than before,” Shyirahwamaboko said.

Gakwenzire slowly found space in his heart to accept that his old friend was truly sorry for what he had done.

“I did not feel able to speak or share anything with those responsible for what had happened,” Gakwenzire said. “But with time, with prayer, little by little, we began to forgive, to speak of forgiveness and to teach it.”