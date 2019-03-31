Critics of Silk Road are ‘prejudiced’: China diplomat

Reuters, BEIJING

China has never forced debt on participants of its Belt and Road Initiative as “prejudiced” critics have suggested, the country’s top diplomat said yesterday in a strongly worded defense of a key policy platform of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Xi’s project envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond by massive infrastructure spending.

It has proved controversial in many Western capitals, particularly Washington, which views it as merely a means to spread Chinese influence abroad and saddle countries with unsustainable debt through nontransparent projects.

The US has been particularly critical of Italy’s decision this month during Xi’s visit to Rome to sign up to the plan, the first for a G7 nation.

Speaking to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) said that he had seen that some in the international community believed this was a geopolitical tool and would only bring debt traps for participating countries.

“This obviously shows a lack of objectivity and fair understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative. It is a misunderstanding, misjudgment and is even prejudiced,” wrote Yang, a former foreign minister and ambassador to Washington.

China has stressed many times that the project is to promote joint development, he added.

“The Belt and Road is open, inclusive and transparent. It does not play little geopolitical games. It does not engage in the exclusion of exclusive small circles,” he said.

Yang said that many countries, companies and ordinary people participating in the project had “publicly refuted rumors” about it being a debt trap.

The projects, from their selection to their financing, go through careful risk assessments and the project’s principles stress sustainable development, he said.

“For cooperative partners who have debt difficulties, China’s principle is to appropriately resolve this through friendly consultations, and has never pushed or forced debt” on anyone, Yang added.

To date, no participating country has faced a debt crisis — to the contrary, many countries have been able to escape the “no development trap,” he wrote.

Late next month, China is to hold its second Belt and Road summit in Beijing.

Some of China’s closest allies have confirmed that they would come, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.