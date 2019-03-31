Palestinian killed as protests test calm ahead of Israel vote

AFP, GAZA

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border early yesterday, hours ahead of mass protests that could severely test a fragile calm between Israel and Hamas, the territory’s rulers.

The protests mark the first anniversary of the often violent weekly border demonstrations in which about 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed.

They also come just 10 days before a much-contested general election in Israel.

Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a stiff challenge from centrist former Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Benny Gantz and wants to avoid accusations of being soft on Hamas.

Late on Friday, Hamas officials said that a deal had been reached that would see the protesters refrain from approaching the border fence in exchange for Israeli concessions.

However, there was no confirmation from Israel and it was unclear to what extent Hamas could control the protesters.

While demonstrations have taken place at least weekly since March last year, Hamas has been building up the anniversary protests for several months.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya has called for 1 million people to gather across five protest sites, and Gaza mosques late on Friday used loudspeakers to encourage a mass turnout.

The protests peaked in May, when Israeli forces shot dead at least 62 Palestinians in a single day in clashes over the transfer of the US embassy in Israel to the city of Jerusalem.

Early yesterday, protester Mohammed Saad, 20, died after being hit by shrapnel from Israeli fire, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Witnesses said that he had been taking part in an overnight demonstration.

The designated protest sites remained calm early yesterday, with only a few dozen young demonstrators present, overseen by Hamas security officers.

“These marches will not end until after the separation fence is removed,” protester Ismail Ghoban said. “This is our land, not for anyone else.”

The demonstrators are calling for Palestinians to be allowed to return to land that their families fled in the 1948 war that accompanied the creation of Israel.

Israel has said that any such mass return would spell the end of the country being a Jewish state.

Demonstrations were expected to peak yesterday afternoon, with tens of thousands potentially taking part.

Two million Palestinians live in impoverished Gaza, crammed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean.

Analysts highlight the desperate living conditions and lack of freedom of movement as driving forces behind the weekly protests.

Israel has maintained a crippling blockade of the enclave for more than a decade, and Egypt often closes Gaza’s only other gateway to the outside world.

The UN says that more than 90 percent of the water is unsafe for drinking and that residents receive less than 12 hours of electricity a day.

The protests were initially largely peaceful, but they have become more violent.

Israel says that the blockade is necessary to contain Hamas, and the army has increased its presence along the border.

Several thousand troops, including dozens of snipers, are positioned at various locations along the border.

Palestinians and human rights organizations accuse Israel of an excessive use of force.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 and analysts say a fourth remains likely.