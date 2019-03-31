Myanmar seizes 1,700kg of meth

AFP, NAYPYIDAW

Burmese authorities seized more than 1,700kg of crystal meth worth nearly US$29 million in a multistate operation this week, the biggest haul of this year in a country widely believed to be the world’s largest methamphetamine producer.

High-grade crystal meth, or “ice,” is smuggled out of Myanmar via sophisticated networks to lucrative developed markets as far away as Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Authorities have been nabbing larger hauls of ice over the past few months and lower-quality meth pills, known in the region as yaba, which experts say are produced in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden eastern Shan State.

This week’s operation started on Sunday last week when the Burmese navy stopped a boat with seven people onboard off the southernmost tip of the country and found 1,737kg of ice, the official Myanmar Alinn newspaper reported yesterday.

“It’s the biggest seizure this year,” a National Drug Control Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Using information gleaned from a satellite telephone, a GPS navigator and three mobile phones found onboard, authorities raided the house of the owner of the drugs in Naypyidaw the next day, arresting his wife and confiscating seven bank books.

A truck driver in eastern Shan State, believed to be transporting the drugs overland, was arrested the same day, Myanmar Alinn said, while authorities arrested the boat owner of the seized vessel in Rakhine State on Tuesday.

However, “the drug owner is now on the run. We are still trying to get him,” the National Drug Control Department official said.

Myanmar’s multibillion-dollar drug industry is believed to outstrip rivals in Latin America, and Shan State is the epicenter where local armed groups link up with transnational trafficking gangs.

Its poppy-covered hills also provide an ideal location for illicit meth labs, with a largely unchecked supply of chemical ingredients arriving from China.

Experts say that large seizures have had no effect on drug prices, suggesting that they are only a small proportion of the total.