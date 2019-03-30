Why US actor’s case has not made it to trial

AFP, WASHINGTON

A television actor claims to be the victim of a racist, homophobic hate crime. Chicago police say he staged the whole thing. The chief prosecutor says she believes he is guilty.

So why is the matter not going to trial?

The curious case of Jussie Smollett, who stars on Fox music drama Empire, became even weirder when prosecutors in Illinois’ Cook County — who handle crimes in Chicago — dropped the charges on Tuesday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the FBI and the US Department of Justice would review the case — calling it “outrageous” and an “embarrassment to our nation.”

All of this has revived the long-simmering debate in the US about how just the country’s justice system really is, whether the rich get off easy — and whether prosecutors should have so much discretion.

At both the federal and state level, prosecutors are widely free to pursue cases as they see fit. They supervise the initial investigations, take cases to trial or not, and recommend sentences.

“It’s a long-standing tradition, a cultural norm in the United States,” said Rory Little, a professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

“Prosecutors want to have flexibility,” Little said.

For Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond’s TC Williams School of Law, “a big concern is overreach, that they go too far ... prosecuting people who should not be prosecuted or by seeking penalties that are too large for the infraction.”

This can especially be a concern at the state level, where prosecutors are elected officials and want to show constituents they are being tough on crime.

Yet in Smollett’s case, some say they did not go far enough.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, said he was attacked on the streets of the US’ third-largest city in late January by two masked men hurling abuse at him.

The 36-year-old said they tied a noose around his neck and doused him with a chemical substance, but the story quickly unraveled.

Police say that Smollett hired a pair of brothers he knew from the Empire set to stage the attack — and paid them for it.

Nevertheless, the actor has maintained his innocence.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” Smollett said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said they made a deal with the actor under which he agreed to perform community service and forfeit a US$10,000 bond payment in exchange for the 16 felony counts to be dismissed.

However, his attorneys say no agreement was made, and after Trump’s probe announcement, Smollett’s attorney Tina Glandian told NBC News on Thursday: “Nothing improper was done.”

Some experts say the actor definitely got special treatment.

“I think prosecutors caved to the court of public opinion and gave the case away,” said Bob Bianchi, a former prosecutor in New Jersey, decrying a “sickening abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

Tobias said that prosecutors “are often overloaded — they have too many cases to give all of them the attention they need, so they need to have the flexibility to cut plea deals.”

The controversy over the case is far from over.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has called the result a “whitewash of justice.”

“You cannot have, because of a person’s position, one set of rules apply to them and another set of rules apply to everybody else,” he said.