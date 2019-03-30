Skyscraper fire toll rises to 25 in Bangladesh

AFP, DHAKA

The death toll from a blaze that on Thursday ripped through a skyscraper in Bangladesh rose to 25 yesterday, including some who leaped to their deaths, as firefighters combed through the charred shell of the building.

A day after flames tore through the 22-story FR Tower in Dhaka, trapping hundreds of office workers, police said they intended to talk to the owner of the building as part of their inquiry.

Some of those stuck inside made it to safety by sliding down cables on the side of the building, but as shocked onlookers watched, others jumped in a bid to escape the smoke and heat.

At least six people, including a Sri Lankan national, died in this way, officials said.

Senior fire service official Mohsin Ali told reporters that rescuers were scouring the building, concentrating on the worst-affected eighth-to-10th floors.

The fire department intially put the death toll at 19, but police yesterday said that six more had died in the fire.

“The death toll is 25. We have handed over 24 bodies to their relatives,” deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mostak Ahmed told reporters.

The remains of others were being held until relatives are located.

Ahmed said police also wanted to speak to the owner of the building after authorities alleged that the tower lacked adequate safety measures.

There was no immediate indication if others are missing, but more than 70 people were treated in hospitals in the wake of the blaze.

The fire erupted on Thursday afternoon in the upmarket Banani commercial district.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered to watch as trapped workers screamed for help.

Firefighters backed by military specialists — some in helicopters — tackled the blaze, lowering ropes to help people escape, while rescuers on long ladders smashed through windows.

Bangladeshi authorities have ordered a probe into the incident to examine claims that the skyscraper lacked fire equipment, its fire exits were inadequate and it had been illegally extended.