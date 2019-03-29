Google ‘committed’ to US, not Chinese military: Trump

AP, WASHINGTON

Amid growing concern about the risks of US companies doing business in China, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the chief executive of Google has “strongly stated” that he is “totally committed” to the US, not Chinese, military.

Earlier this month, Trump accused Google in a tweet of “helping China and their military, but not the US.”

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said that Google’s artificial intelligence venture in China and other US companies’ business in the country indirectly benefit the Chinese military and create a challenge for the US as it seeks to maintain a competitive advantage.

Dunford’s comments reflect US worries that any information a US company has in China is available to Beijing and its military.

Trump’s tweet accusing Google of helping China came just two days after Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told US senators at a hearing that while he has not heard the tech giant say the word “refuse,” Google has expressed a “lack of willingness to support” US Department of Defense programs.

Shanahan told senators that US$5 trillion of China’s economy comprises state-owned enterprises and technology developed in the civilian world there transfers to the military sector.

“It’s a direct pipeline,” he said. “Not only is there a transfer, there’s also systemic theft of US technology that also facilitates even faster development of emerging technology.”

Trump tweeted that in a meeting on Wednesday, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai “stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military.”

Google issued a statement saying that Pichai had productive conversations with Trump about investing in the US workforce, emerging technologies and “our ongoing commitment to working with the US government.”

Dunford met with Pichai on Wednesday at the Pentagon at Google’s request, US Air Force Colonel Pat Ryder said.

While the details of their conversation are private, Ryder confirmed that Dunford shared his concerns about US tech firms working in China and the potential impact on the US’ ability to maintain a competitive military advantage due to intellectual property being indirectly shared with the Chinese military.