Genetic mutation that numbs pain discovered

Doctors have identified a new mutation in a woman who is barely able to feel pain or stress, after a surgeon who was baffled by her recovery from an operation referred her for genetic testing.

Jo Cameron, 71, has a mutation in a previously unknown gene that scientists believe must play a major role in pain signaling, mood and memory.

The discovery has boosted hopes of new treatments for chronic pain, which affects millions of people globally.

Cameron, a former teacher who lives in Inverness, Scotland, has experienced broken limbs, cuts, burns, childbirth and numerous surgical operations with little or no need for pain relief.

She sometimes leans on an Aga cooker and knows about it not from the pain, but the smell.

“I’m vegan, so the smell is pretty obvious,” she said. “There’s no other burning flesh going on in the house.”

However, it is not only an inability to sense pain that makes Cameron stand out — she also never panics. When a van driver ran her off the road two years ago, she climbed out of her car, which was on its roof in a ditch, and went to comfort the shaking young driver who cut across her. She only noticed her bruises later.

She is relentlessly upbeat, and in stress and depression tests she scored zero.

“I knew that I was happy-go-lucky, but it didn’t dawn on me that I was different,” she said. “I thought it was just me. I didn’t know anything strange was going on until I was 65.”

The moment of realization came when Cameron had X-rays for a bad hip.

Now and again her hip would give way, making her walk lopsided. For three or four years, her doctor, and then the hospital, turned her away because she was not in pain. When she was finally scanned, the X-rays revealed massive deterioration of the joint.

“I’d not had a twinge. They couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Cameron had her hip replaced, coping on two paracetamol the day after, but while she was in the hospital, doctors noticed that her thumbs were deformed by osteoarthritis.

They immediately booked her for a double hand operation, a procedure described as “excruciating” by one surgeon, but again, Cameron felt almost no pain after the operation.

A consultant, Devjit Srivastava, who was overseeing her care at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, was so stunned that he referred her to pain specialists at University College London (UCL).

In a case report published yesterday in the British Journal of Anaesthesia, the UCL team describe how they delved into Cameron’s DNA to see what makes her so unusual. They found two notable mutations.

Together, they suppress pain and anxiety, while boosting happiness and, apparently, forgetfulness and wound healing.

The first mutation the scientists spotted is common in the general population that dampens the activity of a gene called FAAH. The gene makes an enzyme that breaks down anandamide, a chemical in the body that is central to pain sensation, mood and memory.

Anandamide works in a similar way to the active ingredients of cannabis. The less it is broken down, the more its analgesic and other effects are felt.

The second mutation was a missing chunk of DNA that mystified scientists at first.

Further analysis showed that the “deletion” chopped the front off a nearby, previously unknown gene the scientists named FAAH-OUT.

The researchers think that this new gene works like a volume control on the FAAH gene. Disable it with a mutation like Cameron has and FAAH falls silent.