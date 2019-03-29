US ready for UN clash over JeM

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

The US on Wednesday circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that would blacklist the leader of a Pakistan-based militant group as a terrorist, setting up a potential clash with China.

China earlier this month put on hold a request to put Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar on the UN sanctions list over his alleged ties to al-Qaeda.

That request stalled in a UN sanctions committee, prompting the US to turn directly to the council with the proposed resolution blacklisting Azhar.

JeM has claimed responsibility for the Feb. 14 attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops and stoked tensions between India and Pakistan.

The draft resolution condemns the suicide bombing and decides that Azhar is to be added to the UN al-Qaeda and Islamic State group sanctions blacklist.

That would subject Azhar, considered the founder of JeM, to a global travel ban, an assets freeze and an arms embargo.

It remained unclear when a vote would be held on the draft resolution, which could face a veto from China, one of the five permanent council members along with Britain, France, Russia and the US.

There have been four attempts through a UN sanctions committee to add Azhar to the blacklist. China blocked three previous requests and put a technical hold on the latest one, which could last up to nine months.

JeM itself has been on the UN terror list since 2001.

Azhar is linked to terrorism for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities” carried out by JeM, an annex to the draft says.

The draft resolution is backed by France and Britain, which joined the US earlier this month in pushing for sanctions against Azhar in the council’s ISIL and al-Qaeda Sanctionin Committee.

China has been accused by Western diplomats of protecting Pakistan’s interests in the latest standoff with India, but Beijing has defended its decision by arguing that it had adopted a “responsible attitude” in dealing “with this issue with relevant parties via thorough consultation,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) said.