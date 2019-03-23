Agencies

CHINA

Man rams crowd, kills six

A man yesterday rammed a car into a crowd in Hubei Province, killing six people and injuring eight before he was fatally shot by police, local officials said. The suspect, a 44-year-old named Cui Lidong (崔立冬), allegedly wounded his wife and daughter at home before plowing a car into pedestrians, the Zaoyang City Government said in an online statement. The case is under investigation and the injured are being treated, it added. A video published by Shanghai-based news outlet The Paper shows a body covered in a blanket left on the roadside and a group trying to lift someone onto a stretcher.

GREECE

Grenade thrown at consulate

A grenade was thrown into the courtyard of the Russian consulate in Athens early yesterday, police said, an attack typical of domestic far-left groups. The area in the Athens suburb of Halandri was rapidly cordoned off and bomb specialists were dispatched, a police source said. The grenade did not explode and no injuries were caused. The attack occurred at about 4am. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. It is believed that the grenade was lobbed by one or two persons on a motorbike. Police were inspecting for possible links to a burned motorbike found later in central Athens. The consulate was closed at the time. In December last year, a grenade exploded outside the offices of Skai Group, one of the nation’s main media groups, causing damage to the building.

SOUTH KOREA

K-pop star jailed over videos

K-pop star Jung Joon-young has been arrested, hours after he apologized for filming and distributing illicit sex videos, in a scandal that has rocked the country’s entertainment industry. The singer-songwriter last week admitted to filming himself having sex and sharing the footage without his partners’ consent. The videos of at least 10 women were shared through mobile chat rooms in 2015, with recipients including fellow K-pop star Lee Seung-hyun, better known as Seungri of BIGBANG. The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant late on Thursday, hours after Jung appeared at a hearing and apologized for committing “unforgivable crimes,” the Yonhap news agency reported. “I am sorry. I made a big and inexcusable mistake, and I admit my guilt,” he was quoted as saying. “I will live my days repenting for the sins.” Following the hearing, the 30-year-old was led away in handcuffs and taken to a police station to await the court’s decision on the warrant. Jung last week announced his retirement from the entertainment industry and two other male singers have also quit after admitting they watched the illicit videos.