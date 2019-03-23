US border agents fire tear gas as migrants climb wall

AFP, TIJUANA, Mexico

US Border Patrol agents on Thursday fired tear gas as Central American migrants attempted to cross the border from the Mexican city of Tijuana, journalists on the scene said.

A group of migrants, including children, used an improvised rope to try to scale fencing installed on the beach between Tijuana and San Diego, California, but were forced back with tear gas, which agents had not deployed since Jan. 1.

A journalist witnessed only one migrant cross the border. He was immediately detained.

It marked the third time in a week that a group of Central Americans had tried to cross the border.

On the first occasion, a week ago, about 50 people made it across, with about 10 more crossing on Tuesday.

All were detained by authorities.

“Someone brought them here, they train them because they know that upon crossing they must ask for asylum and that way they won’t be deported and they have to be processed according to US laws,” said one Tijuana policeman, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak.

In November last year, hundreds of Central Americans who arrived from Honduras as part of a large caravan tried to cross en masse, but only a few succeeded as the crowd was met with tear gas.

In recent months, thousands of Central Americans have arrived in Mexico in several caravans.